ICC assures BCCI of proper security at World Cup; Anil Kumble retained as Cricket Committee head
The BCCI had expressed its concern about the safety and security of its players in the wake of the terrorist attack in Pulwama where more than 40 CRPF personnel were killed.
Dubai: India's security concerns in the upcoming World Cup were taken note of and Anil Kumble was re-appointed as chairman of the Cricket Committee at the end of the International Cricket Council's latest round of quarterly meetings here on Saturday.
The BCCI had expressed its concern about the safety and security of its players in the wake of the terrorist attack in Pulwama where more than 40 CRPF personnel were killed.
Dave Richardson, chief executive of International Cricket Council (ICC). Reuters
The matter was placed at the ICC Chief Executives Meeting where CEO Rahul Johri was assured by his ECB counterpart Tom Harrison of all the measures being taken.
On the concluding day of the board meeting, CEO David Richardson said: "As you would expect for a global sporting event, the ICC, in partnership with the ECB has a robust security plan in place for the Men's Cricket World Cup.
"We work closely with the authorities in our host countries to ensure that the safety of players, officials and fans is a priority."
Richardson said that security measures will be upgraded if need arises.
"Should those authorities raise the threat level of the event based on intelligence, we will of course uplift our security commitment as appropriate. We will continue to work with the ECB and our Members throughout the build up to and during the tournament to keep everyone abreast of the situation."
However, it has been learnt that there was no discussion on BCCI's plea to member nations to ostracize "countries from where terrorism emanates".
BCCI didn't name Pakistan in their letter but ICC had already made it clear that as per norms, there was no question of banning Pakistan.
In another development, former India captain Anil Kumble has also been reappointed as chairman of the ICC Cricket Committee to serve for a final three year term.
Additionally, the Board agreed a new composition of the Women's Committee that provides for a greater strategic focus for the group.
The ICC Board were updated on WADA's concerns in relation to the domestic anti-doping programme in India.
The Board unanimously acknowledged its desire to remain WADA compliant and committed to working in partnership with the BCCI, WADA and the India NADA to resolve the outstanding issues as a matter of urgency.
The BCCI has already made it clear that they can't come under the NADA ambit as they are not a National Sports Federation taking grants from the Indian government.
Updated Date:
Mar 03, 2019 10:08:31 IST
