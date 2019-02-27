ICC assures BCCI of boosting World Cup security for Team India if advised by 'relevant agencies'
The International Cricket Council (ICC) Wednesday assured the BCCI that if need arises, it will "uplift the security based on advice of relevant agencies" to address India's concerns during the upcoming World Cup the wake of the Pulwama terror attack.
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Live Now
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 50 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs NEPW Nepal Women beat Kuwait Women by 30 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 HKW Vs MALW Hong Kong Women beat Malaysia Women by 5 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW Vs HKW Hong Kong Women beat Kuwait Women by 9 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG Match Abandoned
- Australia in India, 2 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 3 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 32 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 84 runs
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 28th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Feb 28th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 2nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Feb 28th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW vs NZW - Mar 3rd, 2019, 05:20 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 4th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
LIVE Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 2nd T20I at Bengaluru: Glenn Maxwell's assault takes visitors close
-
With Tuesday's air strike on JeM base in Balakot, India's subtle response neutralises Pakistan's carefully-crafted deception
-
Follow Michael Cohen testimony in US Congress LIVE: 'Donald Trump directed me to make hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels'
-
State Bank of India has found fraud worth Rs 7,951.3 cr in April-December: RTI reply
-
‘Why shouldn’t I hold an opinion?’: Meghalaya guv Tathagata Roy on Kashmir, social media trolls and secularism
-
Alfonso Cuarón, Guillermo del Toro, Alejandro Iñárritu: How three friends from Mexico took over Hollywood
-
Premier League: Kepa Arrizabalaga drama overshadows high-stakes London derby between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur
-
At the World Sacred Spirit Festival 2019, finding the spirit of India in a medieval fort
-
In the Himalayas, growing population of feral dogs poses threat to wildlife, humans
-
विपक्षी पार्टियों ने की एयरफोर्स की तारीफ, कहा- जवानों की शहादत पर सियासत होना चिंता की बात
-
Live Cricket Score, IND vs AUS, लाइव क्रिकेट स्कोर, 2nd T20I at Bengaluru : ग्लेन मैक्सवेल ने लगातार दूसरा अर्धशतक लगाया
-
मिसिंग पायलट पर पाकिस्तान के दावों की करेंगे जांच: विदेश मंत्रालय
-
पाक PM इमरान खान बोले- अगर युद्ध हुआ तो मेरे और नरेंद्र मोदी के हाथ में नहीं होगा कंट्रोल
-
India-Pakistan tensions LIVE updates: भारत ने IAF पायलट अभिनंदन को तुरंत लौटाने की मांग की
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7090
|124
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5657
|123
|3
|Australia
|3440
|119
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Wednesday assured the BCCI that if need arises, it will "uplift the security based on advice of relevant agencies" to address India's concerns during the upcoming World Cup the wake of the Pulwama terror attack.
At the start of the ICC's Chief Executives Committee (CEC) meeting, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri expressed India's concerns about the security of its players in the mega event which is scheduled to start 30 May.
File image of the ICC logo. Reuters
"On behalf of the BCCI, Rahul Johri raised concerns for the safety and security of the Indian team, match officials and the Indian Fans, at the CEC Meeting," a senior BCCI official, privy to the development, told PTI.
It is learnt that Johri told the CEC that the BCCI believes in the security being planned by the ICC and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).
"The ICC CEO David Richardson and ECB chief executive Tom Harrison underlined that security is an absolute priority and all necessary steps will be taken including an uplift in security, if that is needed based on the advice of the security authorities in the UK. Richardson assured Johri that ICC share excellent rapport with security and police authorities in the UK," the BCCI official further said.
The discussion on security wasn't a part of the original agenda but on BCCI's insistence, it has been "minuted" by the global body.
The BCCI was apprised that the global body is evaluating "risk assessment" as has been the norm for all global events.
There have been statements from prominent India players such Harbhajan Singh and Sourav Ganguly, urging the BCCI to boycott the 16 June World Cup group match against Pakistan in Manchester's Old Trafford after more than 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the Pulwama terror attack.
However, at this point, the BCCI has taken no stand on boycotting the game as there remains a possibility that both teams may end up meeting in the knockouts as well.
Updated Date:
Feb 27, 2019 21:22:09 IST
Also See
Pulwama terror attack: Diana Edulji says CoA will follow 'due procedure' while deciding on India-Pakistan World Cup clash
Pulwama terror attack: BCCI likely to approach ICC for complete ban on Pakistan in World Cup
ICC to clear BCCI's doubts over 2019 World Cup security in CEC meeting, won't discuss Pakistan boycott