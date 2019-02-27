Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Wednesday assured the BCCI that if need arises, it will "uplift the security based on advice of relevant agencies" to address India's concerns during the upcoming World Cup the wake of the Pulwama terror attack.

At the start of the ICC's Chief Executives Committee (CEC) meeting, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri expressed India's concerns about the security of its players in the mega event which is scheduled to start 30 May.

"On behalf of the BCCI, Rahul Johri raised concerns for the safety and security of the Indian team, match officials and the Indian Fans, at the CEC Meeting," a senior BCCI official, privy to the development, told PTI.

It is learnt that Johri told the CEC that the BCCI believes in the security being planned by the ICC and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

"The ICC CEO David Richardson and ECB chief executive Tom Harrison underlined that security is an absolute priority and all necessary steps will be taken including an uplift in security, if that is needed based on the advice of the security authorities in the UK. Richardson assured Johri that ICC share excellent rapport with security and police authorities in the UK," the BCCI official further said.

The discussion on security wasn't a part of the original agenda but on BCCI's insistence, it has been "minuted" by the global body.

The BCCI was apprised that the global body is evaluating "risk assessment" as has been the norm for all global events.

There have been statements from prominent India players such Harbhajan Singh and Sourav Ganguly, urging the BCCI to boycott the 16 June World Cup group match against Pakistan in Manchester's Old Trafford after more than 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

However, at this point, the BCCI has taken no stand on boycotting the game as there remains a possibility that both teams may end up meeting in the knockouts as well.