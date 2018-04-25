ICC apologise for sending out a tweet relating to Prime Minister Narendra Modi
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday apologised and launched an investigation into a social media post relating to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that went out from its official handle.
T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Pts.
|1
|
Punjab
|6
|5
|1
|0
|10
|2
|
Chennai
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|3
|
Hyderabad
|6
|4
|2
|0
|8
|4
|
Kolkata
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|5
|
Rajasthan
|6
|3
|3
|0
|6
|6
|
Bangalore
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|7
|
Mumbai
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
|8
|
Delhi
|6
|1
|5
|0
|2
Choose your
DEPENDABLE PLAYER
for today’s match
Shane Watson
opt1
M S Dhoni
opt2
Virat Kohli
opt3
AB de Villiers
opt4
New Delhi: The International Cricket Council on Wednesday apologised and launched an investigation into a social media post relating to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that went out from its official handle.
File image of the ICC logo. Reuters
"ICC is dismayed at a non-cricket related tweet appearing on its Twitter feed earlier today. We would like to extend our sincere apologies to anyone who was offended during the short space of time it was up," ICC said in a tweet after removing the post, the screenshot of which was shared multiple times.
"We have launched an investigation into how this happened," the world body stated.
The tweet that appeared this morning related to Modi and self-proclaimed godman Asaram Bapu, who was today convicted by a Jodhpur court for raping a teenager at his ashram in 2013.
As soon as the tweet appeared, many users of the platform asked who was handling the ICC account, and the faux pas also left the Indian Cricket Board fuming.
"This is unfortunate that an objectionable post has been attributed to the ICC official social media account. Not done. We did bring up the matter to the ICC's notice," a top BCCI official told PTI.
Updated Date:
Apr 25, 2018
Also See
IPL 2018: Lalit Modi says players will earn $1 million per game in future; franchises to replace international teams
ICC chairman Shashank Manohar set for re-election as former ECB chief Giles Clarke loses support
England Test captain Joe Root backs ECB's proposal to introduce new domestic 100-ball tournament