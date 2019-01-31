The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced the fixtures for official warm-up matches ahead of the 2019 World Cup. All ten competing countries will play two matches each before the tournament starts to get accustomed to the opposition and playing conditions.

Click here to know the full schedule of ICC Men's World Cup 2019

The Pakistan-Afghanistan and Sri Lanka-South Africa games will kickstart the warm-up leg on 24 May. The 50-over matches will not carry official ODI status, and teams will be allowed to field all members of their 15-member squad during the match.

The practice matches will take place at four venues — Bristol County Ground, Cardiff Wales Stadium, Hampshire Bowl and The Oval — across England and Wales, and ticketing and broadcast information will be released in April.

India will play their first match against New Zealand at The Oval on 25 May, before ending the preparatory leg on 28 May with a match against Bangladesh, who famously defeated the two-time champions in 2007.

“It is always a huge milestone announcing an exciting warm-up schedule for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup as it really highlights just how close we are to the action getting underway this summer," ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 Managing Director, Steve Elworthy, was quoted as saying by an ICC release.

“These games provide another fantastic opportunity for fans to see world-class players at their local venue and allows the tournament to engage local schools and communities with another chance to get involved with the Cricket World Cup,” he added.