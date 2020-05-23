First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICA to provide financial support to 36 needy players during COVID-19 including former India pacer Devraj Govindraj

Govindraj, 73, was part of the Indian team's historic Test series wins in England and the West Indies in 1971, when Sunil Gavaskar had announced his arrival with a mountain of runs.

Press Trust of India, May 23, 2020 20:49:58 IST

New Delhi: The Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) has shortlisted 36 needy players, including former India pacer Devraj Govindraj, for offering financial assistance as they battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Govindraj, 73, was part of the Indian team's historic Test series wins in England and the West Indies in 1971, when Sunil Gavaskar had announced his arrival with a mountain of runs.

ICA to provide financial support to 36 needy players during COVID-19 including former India pacer Devraj Govindraj

Representational image. Getty Images

The pacer, who has 190 wickets from 93 first-class matches, however did not get to play a match. He was settled in England but moved back to India.

"The ICA had received totally 52 applications (men and women) for financial assistance from retired first-class cricketers and widows. The five members of the Board of Directors of ICA approved financial assistance to 36 needy, retired cricketers/widows," the association's president Ashok Malhotra said.

However, Govindraj, along with seven others (men and women) found himself in the B category, which offers an aid of Rs 80000 per person.

A total of 20 people (11 men and 9 women), including former UP and Delhi players, are in category A, which offers Rs 1 lakh, while the third category features eight with an amount of Rs 60000 per person.

"It was very heartening to see large number of men and women members/well wishers contributing generously to the fund.

"The ICA is thankful to all and especially to some of the iconic retired Indian international cricketers," Malhotra, himself a former player, said.

He said the applications were thoroughly scrutinised and discussed extensively and approvals were done keeping in mind the financial and health conditions of the applicant. Apart from that, age and the applicant's current financial assistance was also considered.

As of 15 May, the ICA generated Rs 57 lakh to help former cricketers who are struggling for funds amid the health crisis.

Greats like Gavaskar and Kapil Dev are among the ones who have made financial contributions to the cause.

As many as 1750 former cricketers are registered with the ICA, India's first-ever players' association which came into being last year on the recommendation of the Lodha Committee.

Updated Date: May 23, 2020 20:49:58 IST

Tags : COVID-19, Cricket, ICA, Indian Cricketers' Association, Kapil Dev, Lodha Committee, SportsTracker


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all