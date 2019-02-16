Ian Bishop defends Shannon Gabriel, says punishment for making homophobic remarks at Joe Root is harsh
Gabriel was suspended for the West Indies’ four upcoming one day internationals by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after his verbal altercation with Root during the third Test in St. Lucia on Monday.
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA Vs SL Live Now
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 30 runs (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 runs
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women by 4 wickets
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE Vs SCO Scotland beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
- The Wisden Trophy, 2019 WI Vs ENG England beat West Indies by 232 runs
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 20th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 20th, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 21st, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SAW vs SLW - Feb 17th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW vs CHNW - Feb 18th, 2019, 08:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW vs MALW - Feb 18th, 2019, 08:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Pulwama attack aftermath LIVE updates: Punishment for perpetrators will be decided by the jawans themselves, says Narendra Modi
-
CAG report doesn't acquit NDA's Rafale deal, but Rahul Gandhi's political immaturity has given BJP the advantage
-
Satyajit Sarna’s debut poetry collection, The Profane, is a meditation on death, dissent and our time on earth
-
With Ayogya, Kadaram Kondan, Thala 59, NGK, Kollywood gears up for the big summer rush
-
Pulwama attack ominous sign for Valley as US withdrawal from Afghanistan may mean advantage Pakistan
-
Donald Trump declares national emergency to circumvent Congress for border wall funding; House of Representatives launches probe
-
RBI warns Yes Bank of regulatory action for disclosure of nil divergence report; says Risk Assessment Report misrepresented
-
ISSF New Delhi Shooting World Cup 2019: Painter, reader, thinker, shooter — Anjum Moudgil ready for brush with glory
-
India aspires to be a 'climate leader', but govt is eroding environmental protections
-
PM Modi LIVE: सैनिकों को खुली छूट दे दी है, जवान तय करेंगे गुनाहगारों की सजा- पीएम मोदी
-
राजस्थान: गुर्जर आंदोलन खत्म, दिल्ली-मुंबई रेल लाइन से हटे प्रदर्शनकारी
-
पुलवामा हमले पर अमेरिका ने कहा- भारत को आत्मरक्षा का पूरा अधिकार, साथ खड़ा है US
-
'इंटरनेशनल लेवल पर पाकिस्तान को अलग-थलग कर दें पुलवामा में हुए आतंकी हमले का जवाब'
-
जातीय समीकरण दुरुस्त करने के लिए चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने खोला सरकारी खजाना
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5590
|124
|3
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
The punishment handed Shannon Gabriel for a gay slur directed at Joe Root was a little harsh, says former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop, who at the same time acknowledged the fast bowler erred in his choice of words directed at the England captain.
Gabriel was suspended for the West Indies’ four upcoming one day internationals by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after his verbal altercation with Root during the third Test in St. Lucia on Monday.
The bowler said to Root: “Why are you smiling at me? Do you like boys?”
File image of Shannon Gabriel. AFP
To which Root replied: “Don’t use that as an insult, there is nothing wrong with being gay.”
Root’s reply has been widely praised, and Gabriel has since apologised. Bishop has no doubt it was a sincere apology.
“I find the punishment a little on the harsh side,” Bishop said in a telephone interview with Reuters.
“I know Shannon. He is a good, good guy.
“The question he posed, in the current cultural climate, he should not have said it, and down the road he will realise you can’t say something like that because it could be perceived as a bias against a certain group.”
As a player, Bishop took 161 wickets in 43 Tests at an average of 24.27 between 1989-98.
Now a widely respected television commentator in the Caribbean, the Trinidadian acknowledged that players had to be mindful that what not so long ago might have been passed off as a typical piece of on-field sledging was no longer fair game.
Bishop says that instead of suspending Gabriel, greater benefit would have been achieved had officials had a quiet talk to educate and sensitive the player, along the lines of:
“Look, we see you may not have meant great harm, but many of our players and stakeholders and people make their life choices to live by their own philosophy and that’s their right.
“We feel it’s not what we want to be seen or heard and prefer more sensitivity towards others.”
Bishop hopes the poorly-chosen remark does not blight Gabriel’s reputation.
“I will stand by his side and say he is not the demon person some have made him to be,” he said of Gabriel.
“One scenario should not define who he is growing into as a person.”
Updated Date:
Feb 16, 2019 10:25:44 IST
Also See
West Indies vs England: Shannon Gabriel apologises to Joe Root for passing homophobic remark during third Test
Shannon Gabriel suspended for four ODIs after breaching ICC Code of Conduct during third Test against England
West Indies vs England: More than soul-searching, Joe Root and Co should look up to hosts for a lesson