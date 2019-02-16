First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in NZ | 2nd ODI Feb 16, 2019
NZ Vs BAN
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
Quadrangular Series in Oman | Match 4 Feb 15, 2019
IRE Vs SCO
Scotland beat Ireland by 6 wickets
BAN in NZ Feb 20, 2019
NZ vs BAN
University Oval, Dunedin
ENG in WI Feb 20, 2019
WI vs ENG
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ian Bishop defends Shannon Gabriel, says punishment for making homophobic remarks at Joe Root is harsh

Gabriel was suspended for the West Indies’ four upcoming one day internationals by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after his verbal altercation with Root during the third Test in St. Lucia on Monday.

Reuters, Feb 16, 2019 10:25:44 IST

The punishment handed Shannon Gabriel for a gay slur directed at Joe Root was a little harsh, says former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop, who at the same time acknowledged the fast bowler erred in his choice of words directed at the England captain.

Gabriel was suspended for the West Indies’ four upcoming one day internationals by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after his verbal altercation with Root during the third Test in St. Lucia on Monday.

The bowler said to Root: “Why are you smiling at me? Do you like boys?”

File image of Shannon Gabriel. AFP

File image of Shannon Gabriel. AFP

To which Root replied: “Don’t use that as an insult, there is nothing wrong with being gay.”

Root’s reply has been widely praised, and Gabriel has since apologised. Bishop has no doubt it was a sincere apology.

“I find the punishment a little on the harsh side,” Bishop said in a telephone interview with Reuters.

“I know Shannon. He is a good, good guy.

“The question he posed, in the current cultural climate, he should not have said it, and down the road he will realise you can’t say something like that because it could be perceived as a bias against a certain group.”

As a player, Bishop took 161 wickets in 43 Tests at an average of 24.27 between 1989-98.

Now a widely respected television commentator in the Caribbean, the Trinidadian acknowledged that players had to be mindful that what not so long ago might have been passed off as a typical piece of on-field sledging was no longer fair game.

Bishop says that instead of suspending Gabriel, greater benefit would have been achieved had officials had a quiet talk to educate and sensitive the player, along the lines of:

“Look, we see you may not have meant great harm, but many of our players and stakeholders and people make their life choices to live by their own philosophy and that’s their right.

“We feel it’s not what we want to be seen or heard and prefer more sensitivity towards others.”

Bishop hopes the poorly-chosen remark does not blight Gabriel’s reputation.

“I will stand by his side and say he is not the demon person some have made him to be,” he said of Gabriel.

“One scenario should not define who he is growing into as a person.”

Updated Date: Feb 16, 2019 10:25:44 IST

Tags : Homophobic Remarks, Ian Bishop, Joe Root, Shannon Gabriel, SportsTracker, West Indies Vs England, West Indies Vs England 2019

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5590 124
3 South Africa 2960 118
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all