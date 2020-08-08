Ian Bishop credits Indian Premier League for providing financial security to West Indies cricketers

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop has recently opened up about the country's cricket board and their handling of the pay dispute with the players.
The retired pacer said that the team lost a few significant players due to the pay dispute and wished that something like that never happened.
In an interaction with fellow cricketer-turned-commentator Pommie Mbangwa on Cricbuzz, Bishop said that initially in the West Indies, a bad effect was there on the game as the administrators did not know the value of T20 cricket and ability of a player as a sole contractor where they had to choose when they wanted to play.
Stating that it was not handled well, he added, "We lost a few significant players from West Indies cricket for a period of time I wish did not happen."
However, Bishop has added that he is pleased to see young West Indies cricketers securing their future through the Indian Premier League (IPL).
According to Bishop, it is only now that they are seeing England allowing their players to go and play in the IPL.
"The West Indies have taken a different view now under their leadership that they need to allow their players to earn their living but when they were available, we will have a compromise. But we have missed so many important players. I think it’s set back West Indies cricket a little bit,” he added.
Bishop also added that he is extremely relieved to see that players and their families are secure due to the handsome pay cheque they receive. He added that he is happy to see the "Bravos, the Pollards, and the Narines," having "such security for their future and family."
