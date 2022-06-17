'I will teach him a lesson': Ajinkya Rahane narrates instance when Rohit Sharma was left fuming at Shardul Thakur

India created history on their last tour Down Under when they clinched the series despite losing players to injuries.

One of the star performers for India in that series was Shardul Thakur. While the right-hander has made a good name for himself as a batter too, Ajinkya Rahane revealed an instance where Rohit Sharma was left fuming, courtesy a rash shot from Shardul.

During the Gabba Test, where the visitors were chasing down 328 against Australia and lost Mayank Agarwal and Washington Sundar in regular succession. Rishabh Pant who was batting at the other end was joined by Thakur. But Shardul's stay at the crease was a brief one as he got out to an aggressive stroke.

"Shardul Thakur was walking in when Washington got out. Rohit told him 'This is your opportunity of becoming a hero'. And he just nodded and left," Rahane said on the documentary Bandon Mein Tha Dum streaming on VOOT.

R Ashwin added and said: "As he was about to go, Rohit said, "Shardul, finish it". This is exactly what he said, I totally understand Shardul. He would have imagined… 'like how Ravi bhai said, Dhoni hits a six and wins the World Cup'. So inside Shardul's head, he has already figured out the moment, the commentary, the book the movie, everything. So Shardul's gone for it, it's gone to short square leg and got out. And everybody inside is like "What are you doing?"

"Rohit was sitting next to me. He said, 'let the match get over, let us win, I will teach him a lesson'. I said 'forget it, we'll see once the match is over'," Rahane added later.

The visitors eventually clinched a win in that game by three wickets. Shubman Gill top-scored with 91 while Pant remained unbeaten at 89.

