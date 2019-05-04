First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 52 May 03, 2019
KXIP vs KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 7 wickets
ENG in IRE | One-off ODI May 03, 2019
IRE vs ENG
England beat Ireland by 4 wickets
IPL May 04, 2019
DC vs RR
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
IPL May 04, 2019
RCB vs SRH
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

I will personally take you to psychiatrist: Gautam Gambhir hits back at Shahid Afridi's comments

Not known to pull back punches, Gautam Gambhir hit back at Shahid Afridi, offering to take him to a session with a psychiatrist after the former Pakistan captain wrote a few uncharitable things about the Indian opener.

Press Trust of India, May 04, 2019 12:24:38 IST

New Delhi: Not known to pull back punches, Gautam Gambhir hit back at Shahid Afridi, offering to take him to a session with "a psychiatrist" after the former Pakistan captain wrote a few uncharitable things about the Indian opener.

File image of Shahid Afridi and Gautam Gambhir. AFP

File image of Shahid Afridi and Gautam Gambhir. AFP

Afridi in his just-released autobiography 'Game Changer' had sarcastically referred to Gambhir as someone who "behaves like a cross between Don Bradman and James Bond," and has a "lot of attitude and no great records"

Gambhir responded through his official twitter handle tagging Afridi.

"...you are a hilarious man!!! Anyway, we are still granting visas to Pakistanis for medical tourism. I will personally take you to a psychiatrist," Gambhir tweeted.

The duo never shared a great rapport on and off-the-field and it was reflected in Afridi's take on Gambhir.

"Some rivalries were personal, some professional. First the curious case of Gambhir. Oh poor Gautam. He & his attitude problem. He who has no personality. He who is barely a character in the great scheme of cricket. He who has no great records just a lot of attitude," Afridi wrote.

"Gambhir behaves like he's a cross between Don Bradman & James Bond. In Karachi, we call guys like him saryal (grumpy). It's simple, I like happy, positive people. Doesn't matter if they are aggressive or competitive, but you have to be positive & Gambhir wasn't," he further wrote.

The two had an angry bust up during a bilateral series ODI in Kanpur back in 2007 (wrongly referred in Afridi's book as Asia Cup game).

"I remember the run-in with Gambhir during the 2007 Asia Cup, when he completed his single while running straight into me. The umpires had to finish it off or I would have. Clearly we had a frank bilateral discussion about each other's female relatives," Afridi recalled the uncharitable verbal exchange.

Afridi has recently agreed that he had indulged in age-fraud and was 21 years old when he scored his hundred debut and not 16 as it was believed for a lot of years.

Updated Date: May 04, 2019 12:25:10 IST

Tags : Asia Cup, Cricket, Don Bradman, Gautam Gambhir, Indian Cricket Team, James Bond, Pakistan Cricket Team, Shahid Afridi

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 13 9 4 0 18
2
Mumbai
 13 8 5 0 16
3
Delhi
 13 8 5 0 16
4
Hyderabad
 13 6 7 0 12
5
Kolkata
 13 6 7 0 12
6
Rajasthan
 13 5 7 0 11
7
Punjab
 13 5 8 0 10
8
Bangalore
 13 4 8 0 9
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4659 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 South Africa 4196 262
3 England 3917 261
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all