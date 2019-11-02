'I was surrounded by match-fixers': Shoaib Akhtar labels match-fixing allegations against his former Pakistan teammates
Shoaib Akhtar also revealed that former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Asif told him about all the matches he fixed and how he did it.
New Delhi: "I was playing against 21 people — 11 theirs and 10 ours," said former speedster Shoaib Akhtar, once again fuelling match-fixing allegations against his former Pakistan teammates.
Pakistan cricket had plunged into one of its many crisis in recent years when fast bowler Mohammad Aamir, Mohammad Asif and Salman Butt were banned for spot-fixing in 2011.
File image of Shoaib Akhtar. AFP
"I was always of the belief that I can never cheat Pakistan, no match-fixing but I was surrounded by match-fixers. I was playing against 21 people (sic) — 11 theirs and 10 ours. Who knows who was the match-fixer," Akhtar said during a talk show 'Rewind With Samina Peerzada'.
"There was so much match-fixing. Asif told me which all matches they had fixed and how they did it."
Akhtar said he was livid when he came to know that Aamir and Asif had indulged in corruption during a Test against England.
"I tried to make Aamir and Asif understand. What a waste of talent. When I heard about this, I was so upset that I punched the wall," said the 44-year-old retired pacer.
"Pakistan's two top bowlers, smart, intelligent and the two perfect fast bowlers were wasted. They sold themselves for a little money."
Of the suspended trio, only Aamir managed to make a successful comeback to international cricket.
The pacer was instrumental in Pakistan winning the 2017 Champions Trophy, beating India in the finals. He was also a part of the Pakistan team during the 50-over World Cup in England.
Updated Date:
Nov 02, 2019 18:11:26 IST
