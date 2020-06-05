Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh has posted a clarification and an apology for his alleged casteist remarks aimed at leggie Yuzvendra Chahal. Yuvraj had made the alleged casteist remark towards Chahal while conversing with Rohit Sharma on Instagram.

In the message on Twitter, Yuvraj said, "This is to clarify that I have never believed in any kind of disparity, be it on the basis of caste, colour, creed or gender. I have given and continue to spend my life for the welfare of people. I believe in the dignity of life and respect each individual without exception."

"I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible Indian I want to say that if I have unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments or feelings, I would like to express regret for the same."

"My love for India and all its people is eternal."

In the conversation with Rohit, Yuvraj had mocked Chahal for his TikTok videos saying: "Yeh b***gi log ko kaam nahi hai yeh Yuzi aur isko (Kuldeep)."

"Yuzi ko dekha kya video daala hai apni family ke saath. Maine usko wahi bola ki apne baap ko nacha raha hai, pagal toh nahi hai tu," Rohit had said in reply.

The social media outcry led to 'Yuvraj Singh Maafi Mango' trending on Twitter. Another report said a police complaint was filed by Dalit rights activist and advocate Rajat Kalsan in Hansi police station in Hisar, Haryana in which he demanded an FIR be filed against Yuvraj.

