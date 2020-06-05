First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

'I was misunderstood, express regret if I hurt anybody,' says Yuvraj Singh over alleged casteist remarks for Yuzvendra Chahal

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh has apologised for 'unintentionally hurting sentiments' after an alleged casteist joke during a conversation with Rohit Sharma.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 05, 2020 13:57:27 IST

Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh has posted a clarification and an apology for his alleged casteist remarks aimed at leggie Yuzvendra Chahal. Yuvraj had made the alleged casteist remark towards Chahal while conversing with Rohit Sharma on Instagram.

I was misunderstood, express regret if I hurt anybody, says Yuvraj Singh over alleged casteist remarks for Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuvraj Singh (L) and Yuzvendra Chahal. Image:BCCI.TV

In the message on Twitter, Yuvraj said, "This is to clarify that I have never believed in any kind of disparity, be it on the basis of caste, colour, creed or gender. I have given and continue to spend my life for the welfare of people. I believe in the dignity of life and respect each individual without exception."

"I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible Indian I want to say that if I have unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments or feelings, I would like to express regret for the same."

"My love for India and all its people is eternal."

In the conversation with Rohit, Yuvraj had mocked Chahal for his TikTok videos saying: "Yeh b***gi log ko kaam nahi hai yeh Yuzi aur isko (Kuldeep)."

"Yuzi ko dekha kya video daala hai apni family ke saath. Maine usko wahi bola ki apne baap ko nacha raha hai, pagal toh nahi hai tu," Rohit had said in reply.

The social media outcry led to 'Yuvraj Singh Maafi Mango' trending on Twitter. Another report said a police complaint was filed by Dalit rights activist and advocate Rajat Kalsan in Hansi police station in Hisar, Haryana in which he demanded an FIR be filed against Yuvraj.

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2020 13:57:27 IST

Tags : Cricket, India, Indian Cricket Team, Yuvraj Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all