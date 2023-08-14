Yuzvendra Chahal and Ishan Kishan are the funny bones of Team India; Every now and then there are videos of them indulging in charades with the teammates. While they are in the fray for the ODI World Cup 2023 squad, having them around before a match is something skipper Rohit Sharma doesn’t want to do.

While Rohit Sharma was speaking in a video on ICC’s Instagram handle, he was asked who of the two (Chahal and Kishan) would he choose to sit within the team bus before a match. “None,” he answered, “because before I go to the game, I want calm, I want peace, and none of these guys bring any of those, so none.”

He was also asked to take his pick from India’s 1984 and 2011 World Cup wins. And to this he said he “would prefer both actually.”

The hitman was also asked who among Shaheen Shan Afridi from Pakistan and Mitchell Star from Australia he preferred to bat?

“None. Both are quality, quite threatening with the new ball. Can swing the ball, quite fast.”

He preferred pacers to spinners, he added though.

One of the most important question asked perhaps was if the new man Tilak Varma would be a part of the World Cup squad.

However, Rohit Sharma complimented Varma for the form he displayed in his debut T20I series in the West Indies —where he scored 173 runs in five matches at an impressive average of 57.66 — he steered clear of making any comments on his chances in the mega tournament.

“He looks very promising. I have seen him for two years now, he has got the hunger, and that is the most important thing,” Rohit said.

“In him I can see, for the age that he is of, he is quite matured. He knows his batting so well. When I speak with him I understand that the boy knows his batting – where he has to hit, what he has to do in that period.

“That is all that I will say about him, I do not know about the World Cup and all, but definitely the guy is talented and he showed it in these few games that he has played for India,” he added.