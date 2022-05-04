‘I used to write down everything in my diary’: RR skipper Sanju Samson recalls interactions with Rahul Dravid

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson recently revealed how he learnt everything from current Team India coach Rahul Dravid when the former cricketer was the batting mentor of Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals).

In an interview with anchor Gaurav Kapoor on Breakfast with Champions, Samson shed light on how Dravid shaped his career. Samson, who spoke candidly about his journey, asserted that whatever the India coach had said to him till date, has been noted down by him in a notebook.

“Those three-four years that I spent with him; I feel I’ve almost asked him everything", Sanju told Kapoor, adding that he would then go back to his room and quickly jot down what Dravid had told him.

Watch the video here:

Samson joined the Delhi-based franchise in 2016 after superb seasons with the Rajasthan Royals. He was part of the franchise for two seasons before returning to RR in 2018.

During his two-year stay at the Delhi-based franchise, Samson’s biggest gain was to learn under Dravid once again, who was the team's batting coach at that point in time.

When Samson was with the Royals between 2013-16, the wicketkeeper-batter came to Dravid's attention as 'The Wall' was the squad's skipper during that time.

Further speaking about his trials at RR in 2013, Samson recalled that Dravid had appreciated almost every shot he played.

Terming it as of the "most special moments" of his life, the wicketkeeper-batter said that at the trials for RR, Dravid's "voice from behind would say, ‘Shot Sanju’," after almost every shot."

"Before the trials, he (Dravid) said to me you have been doing well in the domestic circuit, very much excited to see you,” the 27-year-old added.

Under Samson’s captaincy, Rajasthan Royals are currently third on the points table in this edition of the IPL. The RR captain has scored 298 runs from 10 matches in the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals have won six out of 10 games so far. They will lock horns with Punjab Kings next on 7 May at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

