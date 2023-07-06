Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal on Thursday was emotional when he announced a shocj retirement from international cricket just three months before the 50-over World Cup.

On Thursday, Tamim called for a press conference following Bangladesh’s loss to Afghanistan in the first ODI on Wednesday.

Tamim broke down in tears during the press conference, admitting that he had “tried his best”.

“This is the end for me. I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket from this moment,” Tamim had said.

Seeing Tamim Iqbal crying broke my heart.But I must say it was a timely decision.He always said he wanted the best for the team.His announcement of retirement rather than prioritizing the big event like the World Cup is proof of wanting the best of the team.A legend of Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/lXK3CtYYkF — Samiul Alam Sami (@SsSamiulSami73) July 6, 2023

“Yesterday against Afghanistan was my last international game. It was not a sudden decision. I was thinking about the different reasons. I don’t want to mention here. I have spoken to my family members about it. I thought this is the right time for me to retire from international cricket,” he added.

The 34-year-old, who made his international debut in an ODI against Zimbabwe in 2007, has gone onto play 241 ODIs and amass 8313 runs. He has registered 14 centuries and 56 fifties in the one-day format. Tamim has also accumulated 5134 runs from 70 Tests, while scoring 1758 runs from 78 matches.

Despite reaching the semi-finals of the 2017 Champions Trophy and the quarter-finals of the 2015 ODI World Cup, Bangladesh are yet to win a major ICC tournament. Bangladesh have secured direct qualification to the 2023 ODI World Cup.