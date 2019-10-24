First Cricket
India vs Bangladesh: 'I love power hitting' says Shivam Dube as elated all-rounder earns maiden national call-up

Elated after his years of hardwork finally paid off, Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube on Thursday said he loves power-hitting and would never give up his aggressive brand of cricket, which earned him his maiden call-up to the Indian team.

Press Trust of India, Oct 24, 2019 20:40:47 IST

Mumbai: Elated after his years of hardwork finally paid off, Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube on Thursday said he loves power-hitting and would never give up his aggressive brand of cricket, which earned him his maiden call-up to the Indian team.

Dube was rewarded with a maiden call-up for his "phenomenal" exploits with the India A team.

File image of Shivam Dube. Sportzpics

File image of Shivam Dube. Sportzpics

The 26-year-old made it to the Indian T20 squad for the three-match series against Bangladesh next month as all-rounder Hardik Pandya is yet to recover from a back surgery.

Dube pipped Vijay Shankar as the second choice all-rounder, primarily based on his big-hitting prowess.

"I have a bit of natural power and I work on that. My father always wanted to make me an aggressive batsman and that became my lifestyle. I love power-hitting," Dube told a select group a journalists soon after his selection.

"I would like to thank God and my dad. Specially my dad, who always supported me and it was his dream (that I play for India)."

Dube thanked all his well wishers and said he had positive vibes about his selection after a successful season, in which he has scored 1,012 runs in 16 first-class matches so far.

"It is a good feeling. You (journalists) blessed and supported me throughout. I was expecting a call. I was sure shot of my selection. I felt that my performance was good, so I would be in (the team). I was positive about it," said Dube, who was once an overweight cricketer.

The Mumbai all-rounder, who idolises legendary South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis, is known for hitting long sixes and aims to give his 100 percent on the ground if he gets to feature in the playing eleven.

"I will continue to work hard. I haven't thought about (my goals yet). At the moment, I am happy. As an all-rounder I need to be there with 100 percent focus and good fitness," he said.

Dube recalled that during turbulent times and when he was not picked for the Mumbai U-23 squad, his brother supported him.

"That time, my brother supported me. When my financial condition was tough, my brother supported me," he said.

Dube, who was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping Rs 5 crore, said during his Indian Premier League (IPL) stint last season, skipper Virat Kohli had always backed him.

"He (Kohli) always helped and supported me. If I was under pressure or faced any problem, I spoke to him (Kohli) and he would always make me understand."

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 20:40:47 IST

