I know what Rishabh Pant is capable of in the T20 game: Ricky Ponting

The preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia have now entered the business end with every team applying finishing touches to their core for the event. India are now different, and the side would now look at giving maximum game-time to their key players. The wicketkeeper spot has been in the news after inconsistent returns from Rishabh Pant in the recent T20I fixtures for the country and the rising stocks of Dinesh Karthik. Ishan Kishan, at top of the order, is another option. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has backed his Delhi Capitals skipper Pant to come good for the country and has also put his weight behind in-form Karthik.

"We have seen what Rishabh is capable of in 50-over cricket and I know absolutely what he is capable of in the T20 game. Dinesh Karthik has had his best IPL ever just very recently ... and I would be trying to find every possible way to have both of those guys in my team. Rishabh to bat, in that three-four-five range, and have Dinesh and maybe Hardik Pandya... if you have those guys finishing for you, well that batting line-up looks very, very dangerous," Ponting said on The ICC Review Show.

Less than 100 Days until the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup begins in Australia! This will be BIG TIME!#t20worldcup #ad pic.twitter.com/xqOU6FFmUy — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) July 10, 2022

Ponting further highlighted the problem of plenty for the Indian management and feels on current form it will be difficult for the selectors to ignore Suryakumar Yadav. The Mumbai right-hander has been in top touch with the bat and was mighty impressive during the limited overs series vs England.

"Obviously that means someone like (Ishan) Kishan or Surya (Suryakumar Yadav) or (Shreyas) Iyer, someone like that, might miss out and I don't think Surya will miss out given his current form. But when you got so much talent picking an Indian team is always going to be difficult and Pant and Karthik would be the two, I would pick ahead of Kishan right now," mentioned Ponting.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.