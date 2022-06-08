'I just said to him not to walk out into the ball': David Warner reveals conversation with a struggling Aaron Finch

Defending T20 World Cup champions Australia made a grand return to international cricket with a thumping 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday. Led by Josh Hazlewood, they knocked over the hosts for 128 and then captain Aaron Finch and David Warner took their side over the line with six overs to spare without being separated.

This was a crucial knock for captain Aaron Finch as he had struggled over the past few months to get going. He did not have a memorable IPL as well as he could score only 86 runs at an average of 17.20 for the Kolkata Knight Riders. After the match, his opening partner David Warner revealed the messages he had exchanged with Finch when he going through a rough patch. He said that he spoke with Finch about his technique and apparently, the skipper made few tweaks ahead of his series.

“I just said to him not to walk out into the ball,” Warner was as quoted by Fox Cricket. “Let the ball actually do its work in the air if they want to bowl nice and full.

“If you stay still and keep that leg stump line, you’re going to get full contact with the ball and if it swings late, it’s going to go down leg (stump),” he went on to add.

Warner also said that he had observed that Finch was moving a bit too much and hence walking into the line of the ball. He said that they always keep in touch and support each other at all times. "If we see little things we always try to help each other out by sending a message," the left-hander said.

Aaron Finch looked in command during this game as he ended unbeaten on 61 and took the attack to the Sri Lankan bowlers. The second match of this series will be played later tonight at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

