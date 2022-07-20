'I feel you had a lot more ODI fuel left': Yuvraj Singh on Ben Stokes retirement

England all-rounder Ben Stokes announced his retirement from ODI cricket and played his last fixture for the side against South Africa on Tuesday. It wasn't a memorable outing for Stokes in his last ODI as he could manage only 5 with the bat and went wicketless with the ball. England lost the series opener by 62 runs.

Stokes' retirement has left former cricketers surprised and many have questioned his decision. Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh too feels Stokes "had a lot more ODI fuel left". In a message for Stokes, Yuvraj wished the all-rounder luck for the rest of his career.

"Well done on a fabulous ODI career @benstokes38! A world-class all-rounder who's an asset for any side. Retired too soon! I feel you had a lot more ODI fuel left in you nonetheless enjoy the rest of your career mate! Good luck and best wishes," tweeted Yuvraj.

Well done on a fabulous ODI career @benstokes38 ! A world-class all-rounder who’s an asset for any side. Retired too soon! I feel you had a lot more ODI fuel left in you 🔥 nonetheless enjoy the rest of your career mate! Good luck and best wishes 🙌🏻 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 19, 2022

Stokes had a decorated ODI career where he was also part of the World Cup winning side in 2019. The left-hander played a leading role in the win against New Zealand in the final where he hit an unbeaten 84 and deservingly won the player of the match award for his heroics with the bat.

Stokes retirement statement:

I can’t give my team-mates 100% of myself in this format anymore. This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way.

As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it’s not as hard dealing with the fact I can’t give my teammates 100% of myself in this format anymore. The England shirt deserves nothing less from anyone who wears it.

Three formats are just unsustainable for me now. Not only do I feel that my body is letting me down because of the schedule and what is expected of us, but I also feel that I am taking the place of another player who can give Jos and the rest of the team their all. It’s time for someone else to progress as a cricketer and make incredible memories like I have over the past 11 years.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.