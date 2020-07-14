'I expect you to win in Australia,' BCCI president Sourav Ganguly tells skipper Virat Kohli

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has revealed that he has spoken to skipper Virat Kohli about the upcoming tour of Australia and told him he expects him to win Down Under this time around as well.

The last time Kohli's team had travelled to Australia, they won the series 2-1, becoming the first Asian nation to win a Test series in the country.

In an interaction with India Today, Ganguly said, "I said, ‘because you’re Virat Kohli, your standards are high. When you walk to play, when you walk with your team, I, watching on TV, don’t expect you to just play well against Australia. I expect you to win.”

Ganguly further said that he has constantly been in touch with Kohli and has spoken to the team on fitness levels amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The former captain has also told Kohli that the latter has to make sure that the best bowlers are ready for the tour.

"Whether it’s Shami, whether it’s (Jasprit) Bumrah, whether it’s Ishant (Sharma), whether it’s (Hardik) Pandya, they have to be at the top of their match fitness when they land in Australia,” Ganguly was quoted as saying.

India will visit Australia in October and will play three T20Is, followed by four Tests and three ODIs.