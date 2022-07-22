I don't understand why the Indian selectors have rested Virat Kohli for West Indies series: Ex-India captain

Virat Kohli missing the ODI and T20I series in West Indies has attracted criticism from all quarters. Former India captains Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar had earlier questioned the decision, and now another former Indian captain, Dilip Vengsarkar, said "resting him (Kohli) sends a wrong signal".

"I don't understand why the Indian selectors have rested him for the West Indies series. If he is in their scheme of things for the T20 World Cup in Australia, he should play as many games as possible to get his form and confidence back. That would help him. Resting him sends a wrong signal because if he is going to Australia, then he will go without really big scores behind him. That would worry him as well. I always feel that when you are not scoring runs, it's important to play as many matches as possible and spend time in the middle, and get back among the runs. This game is all about confidence," Vengsarkar told Khaleej Times.

Kohli had earlier played in the T20I and ODI series vs England where returns weren't encouraging for the former Indian skipper. The dashing right-hander is undergoing an extended lean patch with the bat and failed to make a substantial contribution in the rescheduled fifth Test against England too. It will be interesting to see how Kohli approaches the T20 World Cup as there are some series lined up before the tournament gets underway Down Under.

India squad for 3 ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice Captain), Shardul Thakur , Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Famous Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.

India squad for 5 T20Is: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi , Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.