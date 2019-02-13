I don't need to talk if the ball is doing all the talking, says Jasprit Bumrah
Pace bowling and aggression has become a synonym in cricket but Jasprit Bumrah displays a complete opposite demeanour on field.
With 'giving it back' to the opposition a common notion in modern-day cricket, players are often seen engaging in a verbal duel. Lot has been said and written about Indian captain Virat Kohli's aggression, but his teammate and bowling spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, prefers to stay clam and let his bowling do the talking.
Pace bowling and aggression has become a synonym in cricket but Bumrah displays a complete opposite demeanour on field.
File image of Jasprit Bumrah. AP
But Bumrah was not always this cool and clam. In fact sledding batsmen and giving send-offs was part of his fast bowling armoury, however, he moved away from the belligerent behaviour as it use to hamper his bowling plans, said Bumrah in his interview to Times of India.
"That aggression is there, of course. In fact, when I started playing the game, I used to be really assertive, trying to sledge batsmen, giving send-offs. But then, as I continued playing, I realised, all said it wasn't helping me bowl better. I would drift away from my set of plans, not be able to execute in the manner I thought and stuff like that. That's when I began to realise something here wasn't working. I had to channelise that aggression and let it show in my stride and delivery. Just mouthing off would make no sense. Any way, if the ball is doing the talking, it's enough. I don't need to talk," Bumrah said.
Bumrah had a spectacular 2018 after making his Test debut in January in South Africa. In 10 Tests, the Gujarat pacer picked 49 wickets at an average of 21.89. He finished the Australia series with 21 wickets, the joint highest, as India registered their maiden Test series win Down Under.
However, despite all the success and accolades, Bumrah is not satisfied as he said he's "always interested in expanding the base."
The most deadly weapon in Bumrah's arsenal is his toe-crushing yorker which he has often used effectively against the biggest names in the game. Bumrah said he developed bowling yorker early on because of his tennis-ball playing days but stated that he still spends hours to bowl it to perfection.
"It still takes the same amount of hard work to get it right in a match situation. I do spend enough hours now trying to get all the little things correct. The line, the length, the bounce. The game now actively involves playing three formats that are very different from each other. So, there's constant work to be done to stay in tune with each of them," Bumrah said.
Bumrah also shared the listening to music and yoga helps him to stay mentally fit for the game and he prefers to stay away from cricket talks when he is with family or friends to stay fresh.
Updated Date:
Feb 13, 2019 14:00:21 IST
