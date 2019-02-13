First Cricket
Quadrangular Series in Oman | Match 2 Feb 13, 2019
OMA Vs IRE
Ireland beat Oman by 15 runs
Quadrangular Series in Oman | Match 1 Feb 13, 2019
NED Vs SCO
Netherlands beat Scotland by 7 wickets
Quadrangular Series in Oman Feb 15, 2019
OMA vs NED
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Al Amarat
Quadrangular Series in Oman Feb 15, 2019
IRE vs SCO
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Al Amarat
I don't need to talk if the ball is doing all the talking, says Jasprit Bumrah

Pace bowling and aggression has become a synonym in cricket but Jasprit Bumrah displays a complete opposite demeanour on field.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 13, 2019 14:00:21 IST

With 'giving it back' to the opposition a common notion in modern-day cricket, players are often seen engaging in a verbal duel. Lot has been said and written about Indian captain Virat Kohli's aggression, but his teammate and bowling spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, prefers to stay clam and let his bowling do the talking.

Pace bowling and aggression has become a synonym in cricket but Bumrah displays a complete opposite demeanour on field.

File image of Jasprit Bumrah. AP



But Bumrah was not always this cool and clam. In fact sledding batsmen and giving send-offs was part of his fast bowling armoury, however, he moved away from the belligerent behaviour as it use to hamper his bowling plans, said Bumrah in his interview to Times of India.

"That aggression is there, of course. In fact, when I started playing the game, I used to be really assertive, trying to sledge batsmen, giving send-offs. But then, as I continued playing, I realised, all said it wasn't helping me bowl better. I would drift away from my set of plans, not be able to execute in the manner I thought and stuff like that. That's when I began to realise something here wasn't working. I had to channelise that aggression and let it show in my stride and delivery. Just mouthing off would make no sense. Any way, if the ball is doing the talking, it's enough. I don't need to talk," Bumrah said.

Bumrah had a spectacular 2018 after making his Test debut in January in South Africa. In 10 Tests, the Gujarat pacer picked 49 wickets at an average of 21.89. He finished the Australia series with 21 wickets, the joint highest, as India registered their maiden Test series win Down Under.

However, despite all the success and accolades, Bumrah is not satisfied as he said he's "always interested in expanding the base."

The most deadly weapon in Bumrah's arsenal is his toe-crushing yorker which he has often used effectively against the biggest names in the game. Bumrah said he developed bowling yorker early on because of his tennis-ball playing days but stated that he still spends hours to bowl it to perfection.

"It still takes the same amount of hard work to get it right in a match situation. I do spend enough hours now trying to get all the little things correct. The line, the length, the bounce. The game now actively involves playing three formats that are very different from each other. So, there's constant work to be done to stay in tune with each of them," Bumrah said.

Bumrah also shared the listening to music and yoga helps him to stay mentally fit for the game and he prefers to stay away from cricket talks when he is with family or friends to stay fresh.

Updated Date: Feb 13, 2019 14:00:21 IST

Tags : Cricket, Indian Cricket, Jasprit Bumrah, SportsTracker, Virat Kohli

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5590 124
3 South Africa 2960 118
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

