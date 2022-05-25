I don't indulge in team selection, says Sachin Tendulkar on son Arjun not playing for Mumbai Indians

Arjun Tendulkar, son of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, had to endure another actionless season in IPL as Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians continued to keep the 22-year-old left-handed pacer on the bench for another season.

Bought for Rs 30 lakh at the IPL mega auction, Arjun would have felt upbeat about his chances of playing as the five-time champions once again got him into the squad. However, the former India U-19 pacer never found game time despite MI going out of the playoff reckoning with five matches left.

When Sachin was asked why his son never made the cut into the playing XI, the Indian great said what he feels about it "is not important".

"This is a different question. What I am thinking or what I feel is not important. The season is already over," Tendulkar said during 'SachInsight' show.

MI think tank didn't play Arjun in a horrendous season that saw them win just two of their 14 possible games, which triggered a debate on social media over the importance of Arjun in the team.

Speaking further on the matter, Sachin, a mentor for the franchise, said he never indulges in the selection matters.

"...If we speak about selection, I have never involved myself in selection. I leave all these things to the (team) management because that is how I have always functioned," said the 2011 World Cup winner.

However, Sachin added that all he can do for his son is to advise him to keep his head down and work hard till he makes it.

"And my conversation with Arjun has always been that the path is going to be challenging, it is going to be difficult. You started playing cricket because you are in love with cricket, continue to do so, continue to work hard and results will follow," added Tendulkar.

