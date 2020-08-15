'I choose to join you in this journey', Suresh Raina follows MS Dhoni's footsteps, announces international retirement

India cricketer Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, signalling the end to a career that spanned 15 years.

Raina made his announcement on his official Instagram handle not long after a similar announcement from India and Chennai Super Kings teammate MS Dhoni.

"It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!" wrote Raina in the Instagram post, much like his captain.

The southpaw from Uttar Pradesh, one of the better fielders India has ever had who was also handy with the bat in the middle-order and could bowl a few overs to give the frontline bowlers a rest, retires after having represented India in 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is.

Raina was a member of the Indian team that won the ICC World Cup in 2011 on home soil — the second time the Men in Blue won the global event — as well as the Champions Trophy two years later.

Like Dhoni, Raina too is expected to continue representing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), at least in the 2020 edition which takes place between 19 September and 10 November in the United Arab Emirates.