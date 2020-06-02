Australian cricketer Steve Smith has revealed his admiration for Team India skipper Virat Kohli, during a recent interaction on 'Sony Ten Pitstop'.

"Look, I admire Virat a lot. He is an amazing player. You look at his record now, simply incredible. He's done so much for Indian cricket as well. The way they play the game now, the sheer passion he has got for Indian cricket," Smith said during the show.

He even went on to add that Kohli’s willingness to improve is commendable. “I can't say a bad word about him, he is pretty amazing for cricket."

When asked about the one thing he admires most about the Indian captain, Smith revealed it has to be Kohli's ability to chase down totals.

“The one thing I admire about him is the way he chases in white-ball cricket. You look at his average in winning chases in ODIs and it is simply phenomenal,” he was heard saying during the show.

Both Smith and Kohli hold the top two spots in the ICC Test rankings.

Steve Smith in a recent interaction also revealed that Australia’s senior players will be ready to assume additional duties like giving throw-downs to teammates in practice if further cost-cutting by Cricket Australia leads to fewer support staff.

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2020 14:44:38 IST

