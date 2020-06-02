First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

'I can't say a bad word about him': Steve Smith admires Virat Kohli's willingness to improve

Australian cricketer Steve Smith has revealed his admiration for Team India skipper Virat Kohli, during a recent interaction on 'Sony Ten Pitstop'.

FP Trending, Jun 02, 2020 14:44:38 IST

Australian cricketer Steve Smith has revealed his admiration for Team India skipper Virat Kohli, during a recent interaction on 'Sony Ten Pitstop'.

"Look, I admire Virat a lot. He is an amazing player. You look at his record now, simply incredible. He's done so much for Indian cricket as well. The way they play the game now, the sheer passion he has got for Indian cricket," Smith said during the show.

He even went on to add that Kohli’s willingness to improve is commendable. “I can't say a bad word about him, he is pretty amazing for cricket."

When asked about the one thing he admires most about the Indian captain, Smith revealed it has to be Kohli's ability to chase down totals.
“The one thing I admire about him is the way he chases in white-ball cricket. You look at his average in winning chases in ODIs and it is simply phenomenal,” he was heard saying during the show.

Both Smith and Kohli hold the top two spots in the ICC Test rankings.

Steve Smith in a recent interaction also revealed that Australia’s senior players will be ready to assume additional duties like giving throw-downs to teammates in practice if further cost-cutting by Cricket Australia leads to fewer support staff.

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2020 14:44:38 IST

Tags : Australia, Australian Cricket Team, Cricket, Cricket Australia, Indian Cricket Team, Sports, Steve Smith, Steve Smith ICC Ranking, Steve Smith On Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli ICC Ranking


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all