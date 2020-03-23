First Cricket
'I am going to go for everything, right here, right now': Ricky Ponting recalls his epic 140 in the 2003 World Cup final against India

Reminiscing about his epic 140 in the 2003 World Cup final, Australian great Ricky Ponting says he preferred launching an all-out attack against the Indian attack instead of batting through the innings for a team total of 300.

Press Trust of India, Mar 23, 2020 18:47:52 IST

Sunday was the 17th anniversary of that final which Australia won by 125 runs to become world champions for the third time.

I am going to go for everything, right here, right now: Ricky Ponting recalls his epic 140 in the 2003 World Cup final against India

Ricky Ponting in action against India in the final of the 2003 Cricket World Cup. Reuters

Skipper Ponting led from the front with an unbeaten 140 to power Australia to an imposing 359/2 in 50 overs.

"In the second drinks break, Australia were two down with 15 overs to go, I told the 12th man tell the boys to be ready because I am going to go for everything, right here, right now.

"If it comes off we are going to get a huge score. I am not going to be happy with batting through and getting to 300 against that Indian attack. If I go from now and it comes off, we are going to post a massive score," Ponting told in a video uploaded by cricket.com.au.

"I had great in the guys coming behind me and we still had Lehmann, Bevan, Symonds." Ponting also spoke about how he asked Damien Martyn, carrying a finger injury, if he would be able to play. "I told him 'look me in the eye and tell me if you are right to play'. I wanted Martyn to play in the World Cup, he is such a good player, such a good player of spin." On the day, Martyn remained unbeaten on 88 and along with Ponting, took the game away form India with their unbroken partnership. On Sunday, 17 years since that triumph, Ponting took to Twitter to share photographs of the bat he used to pulverise the Indian attack. "Given we've all got a bit of time on our hands as we stay at home, thought I'd go through what I've kept from my career and share some of it with everyone on a regular basis - this is the bat I used in the 2003 World Cup final," Ponting's post read.

Mar 23, 2020

