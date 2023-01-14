Former India opener Murali Vijay lashed out at the BCCI and their selection policies after being out of international cricket for a significant amount of time.

The right-handed batter confirmed that he is looking for opportunities outside India as he wants to play competitive cricket.

“I am almost done with BCCI and looking for opportunities abroad. I want to play a little bit of competitive cricket,” Vijay told WV Raman on Wednesdays with WV, a weekly show on Sportstar.

The 38-year-old said that people start ignoring a sport-person in India after they are 30.

“After 30 in India, it’s a taboo (smiles). I think people see us as 80-year-olds walking on the street. The media should also address it differently. I feel you are peaking in your 30s.”

Vijay last played a high-octane professional match in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings in 2020.

“Sitting here right now, I feel I can bat the best way I can. But unfortunately, the opportunities were less, and I had to search for chances outside. I honestly feel as a person, you can only do what’s in your hand. You can’t control the uncontrollable. Whatever happened, happened,” Vijay added.

Vijay last played for India in 2018 in the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar series in Perth. Overall, Vijay played 61 Tests scoring 3,982 runs at an average of 38.92 with 12 centuries.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.