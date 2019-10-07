First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Pentangular T20I Series in Oman | Match 5 Oct 07, 2019
NED vs NEP
Nepal beat Netherlands by 4 wickets
Pentangular T20I Series in Oman | Match 4 Oct 06, 2019
NEP vs HK
Nepal beat Hong Kong by 4 wickets
SL in PAK Oct 09, 2019
PAK vs SL
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Freedom Trophy Oct 10, 2019
IND vs SA
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

The Hundred: Ben Stokes picked for Leeds based Northern Superchargers, Joe Root to play for Trent Rockets in inaugural 100-ball competition

Jofra Archer will spearhead the Southern Brave bowling attack, Jos Buttler will play for Manchester Originals, Chris Woakes represents Birmingham Phoenix and Sam Curran joins brother Tom at Oval Invincibles

Agence France-Presse, Oct 07, 2019 19:23:03 IST

London: Ben Stokes was picked ahead of England Test captain Joe Root to play for the Leeds-based Northern Superchargers franchise as 'The Hundred' was officially launched on Thursday.

The eight franchises were named and the first batch of players allocated, including England's centrally-contracted Test contingent.

The 100-ball competition, starting in 2020, is a new tournament consisting of city-based franchise sides, breaking away from England's traditional county system.

The Hundred: Ben Stokes picked for Leeds based Northern Superchargers, Joe Root to play for Trent Rockets in inaugural 100-ball competition

File image of Ben Stokes. Reuters

Teams will bat for 100 balls each with overs, normally consisting of six deliveries, lasting for 10 balls with bowlers either bowling five or 10 balls consecutively.

Stokes, who starred at the World Cup and in the Ashes, will play for the Headingley side Northern Superchargers while Root, who plays county cricket in Leeds for Yorkshire, was picked up by Nottingham-based Trent Rockets.

Jofra Archer will spearhead the Southern Brave bowling attack, Jos Buttler will play for Manchester Originals, Chris Woakes represents Birmingham Phoenix and Sam Curran joins brother Tom at Oval Invincibles.

Each team were also able to pick up two "icon" players from their local area, as well as the first two representatives of their women's side.

World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan will play for the Lord's franchise, London Spirit, with England women's captain Heather Knight also heading to the home of cricket.

Speaking about his new assignment Root said: "The best players in the world are coming here to compete and we're going to get the chance to test ourselves against them once again. There has never been a more exciting time for cricket."

Jonny Bairstow welcomed the chance to represent Welsh Fire even though he, like Root, plays for Yorkshire.

"I enjoy Cardiff, I made my England debut there and it's an amazing place," he said.

"It's a new competition, a new format and new teams. It will feel weird going to Headingley and being in the away dressing room, but it's an amazing honour to be one of the guys to figurehead a team."

Updated Date: Oct 07, 2019 19:23:03 IST

Tags : Ben Stokes, Birmingham Phoenix, Chris Woakes, Eoin Morgan, Heather Knight, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, London Spirit, Manchester Originals, Northern Superchargers, Oval Invincibles, Sam Curran, Southern Brave, SportsTracker, The Hundred, Trent Rockets, Welsh Fire, Yorkshire

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all