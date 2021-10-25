South Africa vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

South Africa and West Indies will hope to open their account in the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12s when they lock horns in their second match of tournament proper on Tuesday.

Both South Africa and West Indies began their campaign with defeats, albeit contrasting in terms of the margin, to Australia and England respectively.

A resistance from Steve Smith (35) and Marcus Stoinis (24*) led Australia to a five-wicket win over Proteas after Temba Bavuma and Co managed just 118/9 while batting first on Saturday. Australia chased the total with two balls and five wickets to spare.

Meanwhile, the Windies, later on the same day endured a forgettable outing after being dismissed for just 55 inside 15 overs, after being asked to bat by England in their opener.

In reply, Windies showcased a glimpse of a fightback with Akeal Hosein claiming two wickets to restrict England to 39/4 at one stage, but a very low target to be chased meant that Jos Buttler (24*) and skipper Eoin Morgan (7*) sealed the match with six wickets and 11.4 overs to spare.

For the Windies, Chris Gayle’s 13 was their top individual score with the rest of their batters collapsing to single digit figures.

Rebuilding the innings in case of losing a wicket or two will be an area where Kieron Pollard and Co will look to improve on. None of the West Indian batters showed signs of playing a composed innings against England in a bid to potentially rebuild the innings.

Proteas premier bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje were among the wickets against Australia, and will look to give the Windies batters a tough time in the middle.

Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch the South Africa vs West Indies T20 World Cup contest:

When will the Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 between South Africa and the West Indies take place?

The match between South Africa and West Indies will take place on 26 October, 2021.

What is the venue for the South Africa versus West Indies match?

The match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time will the South Africa and West Indies match start?

The match will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 3 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the South Africa and West Indies match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, W Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo