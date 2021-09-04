Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

England Vs India LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

England Vs India At The Oval, London, 02 September, 2021

02 September, 2021
Starts 15:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
India

India

191/10 (61.3 ov)

77/0 (27.3 ov)

4th Test
England

England

290/10 (84.0 ov)

Live Blog
India England
191/10 (61.3 ov) - R/R 3.11 290/10 (84.0 ov) - R/R 3.45
77/0 (27.3 ov) - R/R 2.8

Play In Progress

India trail by 22 runs

Rohit Sharma - 33

KL Rahul - 43

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Rohit Sharma Batting 33 84 3 0
KL Rahul Batting 43 82 6 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Ollie Robinson 7 0 32 0
Chris Woakes 10.3 2 24 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

77 (77) R/R: 2.78

Rohit Sharma 33(84)
KL Rahul 43(82)

0 0(0) S.R (0)
ENG vs IND, 4th Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: Rahul and Rohit build partnership

ENG vs IND, 4th Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: Rahul and Rohit build partnership

16:17 (IST)

After 26 overs,India 74/0 ( Rohit Sharma 31 , KL Rahul 42)

The first delivery hits Rahul high on the right thigh. Half-appeal from Woakes but the umpire is not interested. The nip-backers are troubling him. Second ball is defended. The third one is edged to the gully but softs hands make sure it doesn't carry. Two dot balls and then a single on the last ball with a clip to the leg side.

Full Scorecard
16:13 (IST)

After 25 overs,India 73/0 ( Rohit Sharma 31 , KL Rahul 41)

Robinson continues. Rohit defends the first two balls and then shoulder arms the next one. The fourth ball is edged through the gully for two runs. No runs on next two balls. 

Full Scorecard
16:11 (IST)

After 24 overs,India 71/0 ( Rohit Sharma 29 , KL Rahul 41)

Quite an eventful over for Woakes and India. Rohit took a tight single on the first ball with a clip to wide of mid on. A direct hit could have put him in trouble. Rahul added a maximum with a swivel pull, though he was helped by the top-edge and there was no fielder in the deep. He then was given out LBW as Woakes produced a nip-backer. But India reviewed successfully as replays showed the ball would have missed the leg stump. Rahul then gets beaten by an away swinger before a dot ball brought an end to the over. 

Full Scorecard
16:07 (IST)

REVIEW AND NOT OUT! 

Rahul survives. Woakes got the ball to move back in and pin Rahul in front of stumps. That's how it looked but India took a review and replays show it was missing leg stump.

Full Scorecard
16:04 (IST)
six

Short and into the body by Woakes as Rahul swivels and gets a maximum with a top-edge.

Full Scorecard
16:03 (IST)

After 23 overs,India 64/0 ( Rohit Sharma 28 , KL Rahul 35)

Bowling change. Ollie Robinson comes into attack in place of Anderson. The first ball is tucked to square leg by Rahul for a single. Rohit defends the next ball before collecting a single with a push to the leg side. Forward defence from Rahul on the fifth ball. A cracker on the last ball. Rahul creams the fuller delivery past backward point for a boundary.

Full Scorecard
16:02 (IST)
four

Another beautiful shot from the blade of Rahul. A fuller delivery from Robinson on off and Rahul drives it to the square fence.

Full Scorecard
15:58 (IST)

After 22 overs,India 58/0 ( Rohit Sharma 27 , KL Rahul 30)

Woakes continues. Rahul is beaten on the first ball as it shapes away just a bit. The next one is defended. The third one is short and wide and Rahul throws his bat at it but the connection is missing. The next two balls are steered to gully before he finally manages to beat the fielder on the last ball for three runs. 

Full Scorecard
15:54 (IST)

After 21 overs, India 55/0

Anderson to Rohit. A bit short of length and the opener comes across to defend it. The next delivery is also blocked. Anderson goes a bit wide on the next balls and Rohit lets them go. The fifth ball takes the inside part of the bat and rolls down to midwicket, with no single taken. One more dot. It's a maiden.

Full Scorecard
15:49 (IST)

After 20 overs,India 55/0 ( Rohit Sharma 27 , KL Rahul 27)

Rohit prods forward to defend the fuller delivery from Woakes on the first ball. An inside edge behind the square gets India a single. Rahul defends the next four deliveries. The last one is full and Rahul gets a boundary with a beautiful straight drive. Five from the over.

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img

ENG vs IND, 4th Test Live Cricket Score Updates: The first delivery hits Rahul high on the right thigh. Half-appeal from Woakes but the umpire is not interested. The nip-backers are troubling him. Second ball is defended. The third one is edged to the gully but softs hands make sure it doesn't carry. Two dot balls and then a single on the last ball with a clip to the leg side.

Day 2 report: Two days into the fourth Test of a five-match series and still little separates England and India.

England eked out a first-innings lead of 99 runs thanks to half-centuries by recalled players Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes in a total of 290, a strong recovery considering the team was reeling at 62-5 at one stage at the Oval on Friday.

India’s openers were faced with a tough last hour to negotiate as shadows lengthened across the south London venue but they did it, with Rohit Sharma on 20, KL Rahul on 22 and the tourists closing on 43-0 after 16 overs.

India trailed by 56 runs but the match remained too close to call with three days to go. The series is tied at 1-1, with a test in Manchester to come starting next week.

Resuming on 53-3 and quickly losing nightwatchman Craig Overton (1) and Dawid Malan (31), England was thankful to Pope for anchoring crucial stands of 89 runs with Jonny Bairstow (37) and 71 runs with Moeen Ali (35) to creep ahead of the tourists’ meager Day 1 total of 191.

Pope, making his first appearance of the series, reached his first test fifty in his last 15 innings but fell short of converting it into only his second test century when he departed for 81, bowled by Shardul Thakur.

ENG vs IND, 4th Test Day 1 Live Cricket Score Updates: india vs england live score, cricket india vs england, live cricket tv, india vs england, who won the toss today, india vs england, india vs england test, india vs england live, india vs england 2021,

Live Streaming England vs India 4th Test: How to Watch ENG vs IND Live Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX and Sony TEN. AFP

However, a 60-ball 50 by Woakes, a great batting option at No. 9, added crucial late-innings runs to frustrate India. The seamer has made an impressive return to the England team after more than a year away because of COVID-related reasons and then injury, having also taken figures of 4-55 to help bowl out India cheaply.

There was no top-order collapse in the second innings, though, with Sharma and Rahul looking compact and solid on a pitch that is looking better and better to bat on.

There were only a couple of chances for England, notably when Sharma edged Jimmy Anderson into the cordon but Rory Burns — at second slip — was unable to make the catch, saying a low sun was in his eyes. The 39-year-old Anderson did not look impressed.

Both openers had inside edges that just missed the stumps but they survived in the face of some tame offerings by England's pace attack in the final overs.

The tails have been crucial for both teams so far at the Oval. Thakur's blistering 57, off just 36 balls, enabled India to post a competitive total from a perilous position of 127-7 in its first innings, while Woakes' sixth test half-century propelled England to what amounted to a decent lead in a low-scoring match.

The pitch at the Oval is notoriously slow to deteriorate, so India can be confident of a good track on Day 3 before spin becomes more of an option on Days 4 and 5.

In a bizarre incident in the morning session, a man dressed in full cricket whites slipped past stewards and ran onto the field of play before bumping into Bairstow, who was batting for England at the time.

The intruder was escorted off the field and later arrested by London's Metropolitan Police. He remained in custody on Friday evening.

The man in question, Daniel Jarvis, is a self-ascribed YouTube prankster who calls himself “Jarvo.” He also breached the field in the previous two tests — at Lord's and Headingley — wearing a cricket uniform on each occasion.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the fourth England-India Test match:

When will the fourth India vs England Test be played?

The fourth England vs India Test will be played from Thursday, 2 September, 2021.

Where will the fourth India vs England Test be played?

The fourth Test between England and India will be played at The Oval in London.

What time will the fourth India vs England Test begin?

The fourth Test between England and India will begin at 3.30 pm IST. The toss is set to take place at 3 pm on Day 1.

How can I watch the India vs England Test match?

You can watch the fourth England vs India Test on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD, with LIVE streaming on Sony LIV. You can also follow our LIVE blog on firstpost.com for scores and updates.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna

England: Joe Root (C), Moeen, Anderson, Bairstow, Billings, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Malan, Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: September 04, 2021 16:20:34 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs England: 'You have to put your ego in pocket', says Virat Kohli on batting in English conditions
First Cricket News

India vs England: 'You have to put your ego in pocket', says Virat Kohli on batting in English conditions

When asked to explain what it is like batting in English conditions, where the ball seams and swings consistently, Kohli gave an honest opinion.

India vs England: Ajinkya Rahane 'not too concerned' about criticism regarding slow-paced innings at Lord's
First Cricket News

India vs England: Ajinkya Rahane 'not too concerned' about criticism regarding slow-paced innings at Lord's

Rahane (61 off 146 balls) and Pujara (45 off 206) took nearly 50 overs to add 100 runs in their partnership.

Joe Biden skirts broken promise on Afghan exit as Taliban celebrates win
World

Joe Biden skirts broken promise on Afghan exit as Taliban celebrates win

For the record, Biden vowed that he would get 100 percent of Americans out before withdrawing forces. And his suggestions Tuesday that many of the remaining Americans are dual nationals who may be undecided about leaving do not reflect the full reality