IPL Auction 2022: Most expensive buys in mega auction so far; Ishan Kishan goes for Rs 15.25 crore

The 2022 IPL mega auction began with 10 players with a base price of Rs 2 crore going under the hammer.

The marquee set sparked a bidding war in the auction hall. Some bid handsomely to spell homecoming for certain players, while others tried to spruce up their squad strength with interesting inclusions. However, the only common factor was, it was quite an expensive affair.

Here's a look at the top 10 most expensive buys from the IPL Mega Auction 2022:

1. Ishan Kishan - A tough bidding between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad resulted in Ishan Kishan being bought for Rs 15.25 crore by MI, the first one for the franchise this auction.

2. Deepak Chahar - Deepar Chahar was a player of interest to Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. The Chennai Super Kings closed the bid and picked up Chahar for Rs 14 crore.

3. Shreyas Iyer - Shreyas Iyer was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 12.25 crore, possibly with the far sight of a captain for the team this season.

4. Harshal Patel - Harshal Patel was bought back by Royal Challengers Bangalore camp for Rs 10.75 crore.

5. Nicholas Pooran - Nicholas Pooran seemed pretty interesting to both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders as a wicketkeeper-batsman, but SRH stole the man with Rs 10.75 crore.

6. Prasidh Krishna - Rajasthan Royals secured Prasidh Krishna for Rs 10 crore after a bidding war with Lucknow Super Giants.

7. Wanindu Hasaranga - Wanindu Hasaranga was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore against a sum of Rs 10.75 crore.

8. Kasigo Rabada - Rabada was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 9.25 crore.

9. Locke Ferguson - Locke Fergusson goes to Gujarat Titans for Rs 10 crore.

10. Jason Holder - Jason Holder was bought by Rs 8.75 crore by Lucknow Super Giants.

11. Washington Sundar - Washington Sundar was the first buy by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs8.75 crore

12. Shimron Hetmyer - Shimron Hetmyer was bought for Rs 8.50 crore by Rajasthan Royals.

13. Shikhar Dhawan - Shikhar Dhawan was bagged by Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore and was the first to go under the hammer at this auction.

14. Krunal Pandya - Krunal Pandya was picked up for Rs 8.25 crore by Lucknow Super Giants.

15. Shikhar Dhawan - Shikhar Dhawan was the first player to go under the hammer and was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore

16. Nitish Rana - Nitish Rana was bought back by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 8 crore

17. Trent Boult - Trent Boult was bought for Rs 8 crore too by Rajasthan Royals.

18. Devdutt Padikal - Devdutt Padikal was bagged by Rajasthan Royals against Rs 7.75 crore.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.