  • Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I LIVE score and updates: PAK wins toss and opts to field vs ENG
Pakistan vs England LIVE Score and Updates: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the third T20I between Pakistan and England, to be played in Karachi.

19:37 (IST)

Toss update: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to field in the third T20I vs England. 

18:56 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the third T20I between hosts Pakistan and England in Karachi. The seven-match series is level at 1-1 after Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan scripted a memorable 10-wicket chase in the second match on Thursday. Less than 24 hours later, the two teams face-off again to regain lead in the series. Stay tuned for updates. 

Pakistan vs England, 3rd T20I, LIVE CRICKET SCORE: Moeen Ali opted to bat first. AP

Preview: Pakistan take on England in the third T20I at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, less than 24 hours since Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan cruised the hosts to a record 10-wicket chase at the same venue on Thursday.

After Moeen Ali’s unbeaten 55 had taken England to 199/5 while batting first, skipper Babar Azam (110*) roared back to form with a century as he and Rizwan (88*) chased down the target with all 10 wickets, and three balls to spare. The Pakistan innings ended at 203/0 from 19.3 overs.

That took the seven-match series to 1-1 after the second game, with England having won the first T20I by six wickets earlier.

Squads:

England: Moeen Ali(Captain),  Philip Salt, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, David Willey, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Olly Stone, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Tom Helm

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(Captain),  Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal.

Updated Date: September 23, 2022 19:35:52 IST

