Toss update: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to field in the third T20I vs England.
Pakistan vs England LIVE Score and Updates: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the third T20I between Pakistan and England, to be played in Karachi.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the third T20I between hosts Pakistan and England in Karachi. The seven-match series is level at 1-1 after Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan scripted a memorable 10-wicket chase in the second match on Thursday. Less than 24 hours later, the two teams face-off again to regain lead in the series. Stay tuned for updates.
Preview: Pakistan take on England in the third T20I at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, less than 24 hours since Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan cruised the hosts to a record 10-wicket chase at the same venue on Thursday.
After Moeen Ali’s unbeaten 55 had taken England to 199/5 while batting first, skipper Babar Azam (110*) roared back to form with a century as he and Rizwan (88*) chased down the target with all 10 wickets, and three balls to spare. The Pakistan innings ended at 203/0 from 19.3 overs.
That took the seven-match series to 1-1 after the second game, with England having won the first T20I by six wickets earlier.
Squads:
England: Moeen Ali(Captain), Philip Salt, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, David Willey, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Olly Stone, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Tom Helm
Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(Captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal.
Pakistan will look to recover the Asia Cup final loss, whereas England will look to win a T20 series after multiple defeats – against South Africa and India.
This seven-match series is seen as a preparation for next month's Twenty20 World Cup to be held in Australia, and Buttler hoped his young side build up well for the mega event
Pakistan will take on England in the seven-match T20I series that is scheduled to begin on September 20 at the National Stadium Karachi.