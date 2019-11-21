First Cricket
Hope Sourav Ganguly is 'five times more successful' as BCCI president than I was, says Sunil Gavaskar

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar on Thursday hoped BCCI president Sourav Ganguly achieves five times more success than what he had attained during his two-month interim tenure five years ago.

Press Trust of India, Nov 21, 2019 22:32:46 IST

Kolkata: The legendary Sunil Gavaskar on Thursday hoped BCCI president Sourav Ganguly achieves five times more success than what he had attained during his two-month interim tenure five years ago.

File image of Sunil Gavaskar. Reuters

Gavaskar was the last former India captain to head the Board when he was given charge by the Supreme Court to run IPL 2014 smoothly in the aftermath of a spot-fixing scandal.

"Before him there was also another former Indian captain with the same initials — SG — for two and half months and I think that period was considered successful," Gavaskar said while receiving honourary life membership at the Measurer's Club.

"Now he has got 10 months period unless there is a change. I hope he becomes five times more successful because two (his tenure) multiplied by five is 10. Hope this SG is five times successful than that SG."

Gavaskar, who is in Kolkata for commentating on India's first ever day-night Test, said: "It's an exciting time. it's an exciting time for the world cricket as well, there hasn't been many pink ball Tests as well. In order to prepare even I've come in pink today... But this is just for commentary."

