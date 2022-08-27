Hope he gets back to form and scores century: Shadab praises ‘legend’ Kohli ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash

India are all set to lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match of the 2022 Asia Cup on Sunday (28 August). The two sides are set to clash for the first time since the Men in Blue suffered a humbling 10-wicket loss at the hands of Pakistan in October 2021, which was their first loss to their neighbours in any World Cup, thus adding more spice to the rivalry when they face off in the Asia Cup.

Notably, the much-awaited game will also see the comeback of Virat Kohli after a break of over a month, having last played an international game in England on July 17. He was given rest for the series against West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Kohli’s recent form has been the talk of the town, with the star Indian batter going through a lean patch.

Meanwhile, Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan praised Kohli and hoped that he gets back to form and scores ton but not against them.

“Virat Kohli is a legend. His performances are still good but he has set such high standards that people feel that he is not performing. I hope he gets back to form and scores century but not against us,” Shadab Khan said in the press conference.

Mohammad Wasim was ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a side strain that he picked up during the practice session on Wednesday. Wasim’s injury further wounds Pakistan’s pace attack, which will be without Shaheen Afridi who was ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury that will keep him on the sidelines for four-six weeks.

Khan is playing a vital role for the current Pakistani team. He is one of the best Pakistan all-rounders in the shortest format of the game.

Talking about how the Pakistan team suffered an injury blow ahead of Asia Cup, Shadab Khan said, “We will miss Shaheen and Mohammed Wasim. They are terrific players. But the beauty of cricket is that it is a team game, not an individual game. We will start afresh as this is a new match. What has happened is history now. We would like to perform the same way as we did. Definitely, we have a good team but it is not a champion team. We don’t worry about the result we focus on the game.”

The Asian Cricket Council’s marquee event returns after a four-year interval with the 2022 edition of the Men’s Asia Cup. Being played in the T20 format, across two venues. Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host nine games including the final, while Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host four games, starting August 27 through September 11.

Defending champions India are also the most successful team, having won the trophy seven times. While the last edition of the tournament was held in an ODI format, this edition will feature the T20 format.