HL Gokhale, VM Kanade take charge as administrators of Mumbai Cricket Association

The MCA, which is yet to implement the Lodha panel reforms, had recently faced the wrath of the Bombay High Court.

PTI, April 11, 2018

Retired judges HL Gokhale and VM Kanade on 11 April took charge as the administrators of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) at its office in South Mumbai.

Representational Image. Getty Images

The MCA, which is yet to implement the Lodha panel reforms, had recently faced the wrath of the Bombay High Court.

On April 4, the high court accepted the names of former Supreme Court judge HL Gokhale and former High Court judge VM Kanade as administrators of the MCA to regulate the functioning of the state cricket body.

Sources said that the new administrators had a meeting with the top MCA brass on 11 April.

