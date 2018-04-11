HL Gokhale, VM Kanade take charge as administrators of Mumbai Cricket Association
The MCA, which is yet to implement the Lodha panel reforms, had recently faced the wrath of the Bombay High Court.
T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|D
|Pts.
|1
|
Chennai
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|
Hyderabad
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|
Punjab
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|
Kolkata
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|
Mumbai
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|6
|
Delhi
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|
Bangalore
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|8
|
Rajasthan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
Retired judges HL Gokhale and VM Kanade on 11 April took charge as the administrators of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) at its office in South Mumbai.
Representational Image. Getty Images
The MCA, which is yet to implement the Lodha panel reforms, had recently faced the wrath of the Bombay High Court.
On April 4, the high court accepted the names of former Supreme Court judge HL Gokhale and former High Court judge VM Kanade as administrators of the MCA to regulate the functioning of the state cricket body.
Sources said that the new administrators had a meeting with the top MCA brass on 11 April.
Updated Date:
Apr 11, 2018
Also See
Bombay High Court appoints two retired judges as MCA administrators to regulate functioning of cricket body
IPL 2018: Will BMC continue its decision of not supplying water to Wankhede Stadium, asks Bombay HC
MCA says it will honour Bombay High Court's decision to implement Lodha Committee's recommendations