India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Trinidad , Latest Updates: Shami bowls out what turns out to be the final over. Cottrell lofts the ball over mid off for a boundary off the second delivery, but is dismissed next ball, thanks to a terrific catch by Jadeja running in the wrong direction near fine leg. The match comes to an end after Shami traps Thomas lbw for a golden duck, with India emerging victors by 59 runs after the target was revised to 270 from 46 overs.



Preview: Shreyas Iyer will be auditioning for the still vacant number four slot as India would pray for some bright sunshine while taking on West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday. Iyer, who didn't get game time during the T20 series, was in the playing XI during the rain-affected first game, which was abandoned after 13 overs in Guyana.

There is very little chance that India will tinker with their batting order so the Mumbaikar has a better chance of getting into action during the second game.

Two matches will never be enough to cement his place but a couple of decent outings will surely reduce the pressure on the young shoulders and provide a bit of security to express himself.

He has had a good series with the A team in this part of the world, having hit two half centuries against the West Indies A. He has now got a measure of the tracks.

The team combination for the first game is an indicator that after a good World Cup at the top of the order post Shikhar Dhawan's injury, KL Rahul is being looked at as a specialist opener who will only come in place of Dhawan or Rohit Sharma in case of an injury to any one of the two.

The series is also important for Kedar Jadhav, who is next in line to get a permanent boot from the national side after Dinesh Karthik.

For the hosts, Evin Lewis got some runs in the rain abandoned first ODI while 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle couldn't fire. The Jamaican was in wretched form during his 31-ball-knock that yielded only four runs.

With the West Indies selection committee not paying heed to his request for a farewell Test match at his home ground, the next two games could well be the last of an eventful and colourful character.

Full Team Squads

India Team Players:Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal. Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed. Rishabh Pant (wk).

West Indies Team Players: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase, John Cambell, Keemo Paul.

(with PTI inputs)