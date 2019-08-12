-
India vs West Indies, Full Cricket Score, 2nd ODI match result at Trinidad: Bhuvneshwar stars with 4 wickets as visitors clinch win to lead 1-0
Date: Monday, 12 August, 2019 04:16 IST
Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
Match Ended
India beat West Indies by 59 runs (D/L method)
India beat West Indies by 59 runs (D/L method)
This over 42.0
- 1
- 4
- 0(W)
- 0
- 1
- 0(W)
Highlights
-
04:03 (IST)
Virat Kohli is the Player of the Match for his innings of 120!
-
03:42 (IST)
OUT! Shami grabs the final wicket as India go 1-0 up in the three-match series with a 59-run win (DLS method). Thomas is pinged what looked plumb to the naked eye. Umpire Brathwaite took a couple of seconds, moving forward before slowly raising his finger. WI 210 all out
Thomas lbw Shami 0(1)
-
03:40 (IST)
OUT! Cottrell's little cameo comes to an end as Jadeja takes a well-judged catch near fine leg while running in the wrong direction — a feat that is actually tougher than it appears. Was a short one from Shami, and Cottrell got a thick edge while attempting a pull. WI 209/9
Cottrell c Jadeja b Shami 17(18)
-
03:17 (IST)
OUT! West Indies are fast tumbling towards a defeat now! Roach ends up chopping the ball onto his stumps to depart for a three-ball duck as Bhuvi grabs his fourth wicket of the innings. WI 182/8
Roach b Bhuvneshwar 0(3)
-
03:11 (IST)
OUT! Brathwaite looks to go big over long on, but ends up edging it to Shami at short fine! Wickets falling in a heap for the Windies now! WI 180/7
Brathwaite c Shami b Jadeja 0(3)
-
03:07 (IST)
OUT! WHAT A CATCH! Outstanding reflexes from the pacer! Chase lobs the ball in the direction of the bowler, and Bhuvi dives to his left, the ball sticking to his left hand like glue. WI 179/6
Chase c and b Bhuvneshwar 18(23)
-
03:04 (IST)
OUT! Bhuvneshwar returns to the attack, and delivers in his second spell right away! Sees Pooran charging down the pitch and shortens his length a tad, resulting in the batsman lobbing the ball high in the air towards midwicket. Kohli gobbles this up just outside the circle. WI 179/5
Pooran c Kohli b Bhuvneshwar 42(52)
-
02:32 (IST)
OUT! Massive blow for the West Indians, as Evin Lewis holes out to Virat Kohli at extra cover to depart after making 65 in quick time. Cuts the ball hard, and the catch is a wee bit high for Kohli, requiring the Indian skipper to time his jump perfectly to pull off a one-handed catch in the end. Kuldeep strikes for the second time in this innings in his penultimate over. WI 148/4
Lewis c Kuldeep b Kohli 65(80)
-
02:28 (IST)
FOUR! Lewis seems to have forgotten about his calf problems, as his free-flowing shots would suggest. Drives the ball towards the extra cover fence, where the man running in from long off fails to prevent the boundary. Brings up the fifty stand with Pooran with that shot. WI 143/3
-
02:13 (IST)
Fifty up for Evin Lewis off 66 deliveries — his sixth in ODIs! He has had to deal with a calf injury so far, but what an innings this has been from the opening batsman, anchoring the chase with a responsible knock. WI 115/3
-
01:55 (IST)
OUT! Kuldeep gets the breakthrough just when the partnership was starting to look threatening. Hetmyer's left disappointed with his choice of shot, getting a thick leading edge off a flatter delivery from Kuldeep that results in a simple catch for Kohli at extra cover. WI 92/3
Hetmyer c Kohli b Kuldeep 18(20)
-
01:20 (IST)
Play to resume at 4 pm local time, as per the official word. Additionally, the target has been revised to 270 from 46 overs.
-
00:48 (IST)
BOWLED EM! Hope chops on to his stumps to depart for 5, as Khaleel strikes! Short from the left-arm pacer, Hope was looking to cut this through point, but didn't quite get himself in position to execute his choice of shot properly. WI 52/2
Hope b Khaleel 5(10)
-
00:34 (IST)
OUT! Chris Gayle's innings doesn't last long, getting trapped plumb lbw off Bhuvneshwar's bowling and wasting a review along the way. His disappointing run in the series continues, although he did end up surpassing Brian Lara's record at the latter's home ground. WI 45/1
Gayle lbw Bhuvneshwar 11(24)
-
00:26 (IST)
Chris Gayle is now the highest scorer for West Indies in ODIs, going past Brian Lara's record of 10,348 runs.
-
22:58 (IST)
WICKET! Jadhav is miles away from from the line as he is run-out by Evin Lewis. He was looking good, but was slow in reacting and paid the price for it. Kedar Jadhav run out (Lewis) 16
-
22:52 (IST)
WICKET! Holder bowls this one right at the leg stump as Shreyas Iyer departs after a fantastic knock. Shreyas Iyer b Holder 71
-
22:21 (IST)
OH NO! Rain has stopped play in Trinidad and players and umpires are making their way back to the pavilion. However, it does not seem like a heavy shower and the spectators look like they are still hopeful of a resumption soon.
-
22:20 (IST)
If India don't bat again then West Indies' target will be 277 runs from 42 overs.
-
21:58 (IST)
FIFTY! Shreyas Iyer gets to his fifty with a single towards third man. The knock comes in 49 balls
-
21:49 (IST)
HUNDRED! Virat Kohli has reached to yet another century in ODIs. He is back to what he does best on the cricket field.
-
20:45 (IST)
WICKET! Pant's stint at the crease is short-lived as Carlos Brathwaite clean bowls him. A length delivery has worked for Brathwaite, which was angled across Pant. Pant b Brathwaite 20
-
20:18 (IST)
WICKET! Rohit has just gifted his wicket to the Windies here. He looks to pull this one over long-off but finds Nicholas Pooran eventually. Rohit c Pooran b Roston Chase 18
-
20:11 (IST)
FIFTY! Edged past the wicket-keeper and goes beyond third-man as Kohli brings up his fifty with a four. What an innings!
-
19:27 (IST)
MILESTONE ALERT!
Virat Kohli now holds the record of scoring most runs against West Indies in ODIs, going past Javed Miandad's 1,930 ODI runs against them.
-
19:07 (IST)
WICKET! Huge blow for India as Dhawan departs. An lbw appeal from Cottrell, but the umpire thought there was an inside edge. But eventually there was no edge and there was only a co-ordination between the front and back pad. Dhawan lbw b Cottrell 2(3)
-
18:36 (IST)
West Indies Playing XI: Jason Holder (Captain), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(wicket-keeper), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Carlos Brathwaite, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell.
-
18:34 (IST)
India Playing XI: Virat Kohli(Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed
-
18:31 (IST)
Toss update: Virat Kohli has won the toss and India will bat first in the second ODI against West Indies.
-
17:13 (IST)
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the second ODI between West Indies and India to be played at Queen's Park Oval,Port of Spain, Trinidad. The first match of the ODI series was washed out and both teams will be looking to take a lead in this contest.
And that brings us to the close of our coverage of the second one-dayer between West Indies and India at Port of Spain, and boy is it late here in India at the moment! India have ensured they won't lose this series with just one game to go after this, and will hope to carry their momentum into the series finale, which takes place at the same venue on Wednesday.
Time for us to bid you all good night! Hope you enjoyed our coverage.
Kohli: Exactly why we wanted to bat first. In the second innings we saw how it got more difficult to bat. Knew 270 was going to be challenging. Felt good to get a hundred, especially when the team needed me to do so. It was important to string in as many dot balls as possible as the ball got wet (in the second innings). We felt batting got easy when Nicholas was out there along with Evin. It was about sticking in there and luckily we got it (dismissal) in time. (On Kuldeep's inclusion) The number of left-handers tempts you to go with a chinaman. (On Shreyas Iyer) Again brilliant. Stepping in, not having played many games in the past. Confident guy, positive body language. After I got out, he got those extra runs.
Jason Holder: Very disappointing. We bowled really well and the almost had the game. We lost crucial wickets at the back end to lose the game. The pitch was pretty good but the bowlers did well despite the tough humid conditions. The batsmen have to take the responsibility. They have been letting us down far too often.
"The momentum I got from India A, got a bit of advantage. Knew how the wicket would play. I decided I’m not going to take any risks, and rotate the strike with Virat. I had to give him strike as much as possible. The way he supported me as well, was really something to learn," says Shreyas Iyer (71 off 68 balls) in a post-match interview.
After 42 overs,West Indies 210/10 ( Jason Holder (C) 13 , )
Shami bowls out what turns out to be the final over. Cottrell lofts the ball over mid off for a boundary off the second delivery, but is dismissed next ball, thanks to a terrific catch by Jadeja running in the wrong direction near fine leg. The match comes to an end after Shami traps Thomas lbw for a golden duck, with India emerging victors by 59 runs after the target was revised to 270 from 46 overs.
OUT! Shami grabs the final wicket as India go 1-0 up in the three-match series with a 59-run win (DLS method). Thomas is pinged what looked plumb to the naked eye. Umpire Brathwaite took a couple of seconds, moving forward before slowly raising his finger. WI 210 all out
Thomas lbw Shami 0(1)
OUT! Cottrell's little cameo comes to an end as Jadeja takes a well-judged catch near fine leg while running in the wrong direction — a feat that is actually tougher than it appears. Was a short one from Shami, and Cottrell got a thick edge while attempting a pull. WI 209/9
Cottrell c Jadeja b Shami 17(18)
FOUR! Cottrell picks the fuller delivery from Shami, smacking it over mid off to collect another boundary for himself! WI 209/8
After 41 overs,West Indies 204/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 11 , Sheldon Cottrell 13)
Bhuvi brought back in place of Shami, and he starts off with a knuckle ball, beating Holder’s bat-swing. Holder tries to slog a knuckle ball three balls later, but is unable to clear the midwicket fence on this occasion, this time collecting two. Three off the over. West Indies need 66 to win off 30 balls.
After 40 overs,West Indies 201/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 8 , Sheldon Cottrell 13)
Now Khaleel replaces Jadeja. Nine off the over, including a six to Cottrell over the square leg-fence off the penultimate delivery that brings up the 200 for the hosts. West Indies need 69 to win off 36 balls.
SIX! Pulled away over the square leg fence by Cottrell off Khaleel! Brings up the 200 for his team in the process! WI 201/8
After 39 overs,West Indies 192/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 6 , Sheldon Cottrell 6)
Shami returns to the attack in place of Bhuvneshwar. Holder and Cottrell opt to rotate the strike between themselves, with three singles coming off the over. West Indies need 78 off 42.
After 38 overs,West Indies 189/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 4 , Sheldon Cottrell 5)
Seven runs off Jadeja’s fourth over, including a boundary to Cottrell off the penultimate delivery. West Indies need 81 off 48.
FOUR! Heaved away towards the cow corner fence by Sheldon Cottrell off Ravi Jadeja. Cottrell just reminded the opposition he's no mug with the bat at all. WI 189/8
After 37 overs,West Indies 182/8 ( Jason Holder (C) 2 , Sheldon Cottrell 0)
Holder grabs a single off the first delivery, before Roach chops the ball onto the stumps to depart for a three-ball duck off the next delivery, bringing Cottrell to the crease. Huge appeal for caught-behind against the West Indies No 10, which is turned down by umpire Llong. India don’t have a review left, which they rue when they see UltraEdge confirming a nick off the gloves on the giant screen. Another superb over from the pacer, with just a run and a wicket coming off it. West Indies need 88 off 54.
OUT! West Indies are fast tumbling towards a defeat now! Roach ends up chopping the ball onto his stumps to depart for a three-ball duck as Bhuvi grabs his fourth wicket of the innings. WI 182/8
Roach b Bhuvneshwar 0(3)
After 36 overs,West Indies 181/7 ( Jason Holder (C) 1 , Kemar Roach 0)
Jadeja returns to the attack. Holder gets off the mark with a single off the third delivery. Brathwaite falls two balls later, edging to Shami at short fine while looking to smash the ball down the ground. Kemar Roach arrives at the crease and is facing a free hit after a no-ball by Jadeja off the final delivery, though he ends up missing the ball completely despite a wild swing of the bat. Two runs and a wicket from the over. West Indies need 89 off 60.
OUT! Brathwaite looks to go big over long on, but ends up edging it to Shami at short fine! Wickets falling in a heap for the Windies now! WI 180/7
Brathwaite c Shami b Jadeja 0(3)
After 35 overs,West Indies 179/6 ( Jason Holder (C) 0 , Carlos Brathwaite 0)
Bhuvneshwar returns to the attack in place of Khaleel, and turns the game on its head by dismissing Pooran and Chase in a space of four deliveries! Holder and Brathwaite yet to get off the mark, and suddenly the target looks all the steeper. West Indies need 91 off 66.
OUT! WHAT A CATCH! Outstanding reflexes from the pacer! Chase lobs the ball in the direction of the bowler, and Bhuvi dives to his left, the ball sticking to his left hand like glue. WI 179/6
Chase c and b Bhuvneshwar 18(23)
OUT! Bhuvneshwar returns to the attack, and delivers in his second spell right away! Sees Pooran charging down the pitch and shortens his length a tad, resulting in the batsman lobbing the ball high in the air towards midwicket. Kohli gobbles this up just outside the circle. WI 179/5
Pooran c Kohli b Bhuvneshwar 42(52)
After 34 overs,West Indies 178/4 ( Nicholas Pooran 42 , Roston Chase 17)
Tidy over from Khaleel, with just three singles coming off it. Thankfully for Kohli, no lapses from his fielders in this over. West Indies need 92 off 72.
After 33 overs,West Indies 175/4 ( Nicholas Pooran 41 , Roston Chase 15)
Change from both ends, with Shami replacing Jadeja. Dropped chance for Shami off the second delivery after Chase hits the ball straight back at the bowler, the ball then deflecting off his arm. Iyer attempts a direct hit at the striker’s end off the next ball, only for the ball to run away to the extra cover fence for four overthrows, inducing a deathly stare from his captain. More fielding errors, with the ball running away to the fine leg fence after a fumble by Bhuvneshwar inside the circle. 10 runs off the over. West Indies need 95 off 78.
FOUR! Plenty of fielding errors by the Indians in the middle overs. Pooran pulls a short-of-length ball from Shami towards Bhuvneshwar at short fine, the fielder doing a shoddy job of blocking the ball and allowing it to run all the way to the fence. WI 175/4
After 32 overs,West Indies 165/4 ( Nicholas Pooran 37 , Roston Chase 10)
Pace brought back into play with Khaleel returning in place of Kuldeep. Jadeja pulls off a fine stop at backward point off the last ball to save at least a couple of runs, potentially even a boundary. Three off the over. West Indies need 105 off 84.
After 31 overs,West Indies 162/4 ( Nicholas Pooran 36 , Roston Chase 9)
Second consecutive three-run over from Jadeja. Pooran’s become slightly more cautious since Lewis’ exit, knowing he will likely have to anchor the remainder of the chase, in which West Indies are left with an equation of 108 from 90 balls.
After 30 overs,West Indies 159/4 ( Nicholas Pooran 35 , Roston Chase 7)
Kuldeep bowls out his quota, conceding five singles off his final over to finish with figures of 2/59. Another 111 needed for West Indies to grab the series lead with 96 balls left.
After 29 overs,West Indies 154/4 ( Nicholas Pooran 33 , Roston Chase 4)
Jadeja finally brought into the attack after the arrival of right-handed Roston Chase at the crease. And gets done with his over within the blink of an eye, conceding three singles off it. West Indies need 116 to win from 102 balls.
After 28 overs,West Indies 151/4 ( Nicholas Pooran 32 , Roston Chase 2)
Kuldeep breaks another dangerous-looking partnership, this time removing Lewis, who cuts the ball to Kohli at extra cover. Drinks taken after the dismissal, with Roston Chase finding himself at the striker’s end after the dismissal, and gets off the mark with a single off the first delivery he faces. Four runs and a wicket from the over. West Indies need 119 to win off 108 balls.
OUT! Massive blow for the West Indians, as Evin Lewis holes out to Virat Kohli at extra cover to depart after making 65 in quick time. Cuts the ball hard, and the catch is a wee bit high for Kohli, requiring the Indian skipper to time his jump perfectly to pull off a one-handed catch in the end. Kuldeep strikes for the second time in this innings in his penultimate over. WI 148/4
Lewis c Kuldeep b Kohli 65(80)
After 27 overs,West Indies 147/3 ( Evin Lewis 65 , Nicholas Pooran 30)
Jadhav starts the over with a wide outside off. Lewis then smacks the ball towards the extra cover fence for a boundary off the second delivery to bring up fifty of the partnership with Pooran. Nine off the over, West Indies need another 123 to win from 114 balls.
FOUR! Lewis seems to have forgotten about his calf problems, as his free-flowing shots would suggest. Drives the ball towards the extra cover fence, where the man running in from long off fails to prevent the boundary. Brings up the fifty stand with Pooran with that shot. WI 143/3
After 26 overs,West Indies 138/3 ( Evin Lewis 58 , Nicholas Pooran 29)
Kuldeep looks a touch jaded as he bowls out his eighth over, which adds eight runs to the West Indian total, including a boundary to Lewis off the third delivery. WI need 132 to win from 120 balls.
FOUR! Lewis sweeps past the man stationed at backward square, the ball then running away to the fence for a four. WI 137/3
After 25 overs,West Indies 130/3 ( Evin Lewis 51 , Nicholas Pooran 28)
Tidy over from Jadhav, just a single coming off it. Loud appeal for caught-behind against Lewis off the last ball, which is turned down by umpire Llong. No reviews left for the Indians. West Indies need 140 to win from 126 balls.
After 24 overs,West Indies 129/3 ( Evin Lewis 51 , Nicholas Pooran 27)
Nine off Kuldeep’s seventh over, including a six over midwicket off a loopy full toss from the chinaman spinner. Whatever advantage India had gained after Hetmyer’s dismissal has been nullified by the start Pooran has got so far in the innings, racing away to 27 off 22 balls. West Indies need another 141 to win from 132 balls.
SIX! Loopy full toss from Kuldeep, and Pooran has no problem smashing this over the midwicket fence for a maximum! WI 126/3
After 23 overs,West Indies 120/3 ( Evin Lewis 50 , Nicholas Pooran 19)
More extras conceded by the Indians with four byes being added to the West Indian total off the second delivery. Lewis brings up his sixth ODI half-century with a single, before Pooran cuts the ball behind point for a boundary off the fourth delivery. 10 off the over. West Indies need another 150 to win from 138 balls.
Fifty up for Evin Lewis off 66 deliveries — his sixth in ODIs! He has had to deal with a calf injury so far, but what an innings this has been from the opening batsman, anchoring the chase with a responsible knock. WI 115/3
After 22 overs,West Indies 110/3 ( Evin Lewis 49 , Nicholas Pooran 14)
Pooran gets an inside edge off the first delivery, the ball nearly hitting the leg stump, ultimately allowing the batsman one run. Single collected off each of the next three deliveries. Pooran ends the over with a well-timed sweep towards the backward square-leg fence. Eight off the over. West Indies need another 160 to win from 144 balls.
FOUR! Swept hard by Pooran, guiding the ball behind square towards the leg side! Fielder runs in from square leg, but is unable to prevent the boundary. WI 110/3
After 21 overs,West Indies 102/3 ( Evin Lewis 47 , Nicholas Pooran 8)
Pooran collects his first boundary, while also bringing up the West Indies 100, with a well-timed drive through extra cover off the third delivery of Jadhav’s second over. Pooran then collects a single off the last delivery to keep the strike. West Indies need another 168 to win from 150 balls.
FOUR! Crunched through the cover region for a boundary — the first of Nicholas Pooran's innings! Also brings up the hundred for the West Indies. WI 101/3
After 20 overs,West Indies 97/3 ( Evin Lewis 47 , Nicholas Pooran 3)
Kuldeep’s starting to put some more revs on the ball and extracting more bounce and turn, looking more confident after the dismissal of Hetmyer. Gives away just one off this over. West Indies need another 173 to win from 156 balls.
After 19 overs,West Indies 96/3 ( Evin Lewis 47 , Nicholas Pooran 2)
Kedar Jadhav brought into the attack in the 19th over, conceding four singles to start his spell off. Nicholas Pooran walks out to bat alongside Lewis, who is three shy of his half-century at the end of the over.
After 18 overs,West Indies 92/3 ( Evin Lewis 45 , )
Kuldeep makes a nice comeback after a forgettable previous, getting rid of Hetmyer off the last delivery while giving away just three singles off it. The pair was starting to look menacing for the visitors, but the dismissal has just pegged their progress back, especially with Lewis’ physical discomfort growing with each passing over.
Shami bowls out what turns out to be the final over. Cottrell lofts the ball over mid off for a boundary off the second delivery, but is dismissed next ball, thanks to a terrific catch by Jadeja running in the wrong direction near fine leg. The match comes to an end after Shami traps Thomas lbw for a golden duck, with India emerging victors by 59 runs after the target was revised to 270 from 46 overs.
Preview: Shreyas Iyer will be auditioning for the still vacant number four slot as India would pray for some bright sunshine while taking on West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday. Iyer, who didn't get game time during the T20 series, was in the playing XI during the rain-affected first game, which was abandoned after 13 overs in Guyana.
There is very little chance that India will tinker with their batting order so the Mumbaikar has a better chance of getting into action during the second game.
Two matches will never be enough to cement his place but a couple of decent outings will surely reduce the pressure on the young shoulders and provide a bit of security to express himself.
He has had a good series with the A team in this part of the world, having hit two half centuries against the West Indies A. He has now got a measure of the tracks.
The team combination for the first game is an indicator that after a good World Cup at the top of the order post Shikhar Dhawan's injury, KL Rahul is being looked at as a specialist opener who will only come in place of Dhawan or Rohit Sharma in case of an injury to any one of the two.
The series is also important for Kedar Jadhav, who is next in line to get a permanent boot from the national side after Dinesh Karthik.
For the hosts, Evin Lewis got some runs in the rain abandoned first ODI while 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle couldn't fire. The Jamaican was in wretched form during his 31-ball-knock that yielded only four runs.
With the West Indies selection committee not paying heed to his request for a farewell Test match at his home ground, the next two games could well be the last of an eventful and colourful character.
Full Team Squads
India Team Players:Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lokesh Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal. Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed. Rishabh Pant (wk).
West Indies Team Players: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Shai Hope, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase, John Cambell, Keemo Paul.
(with PTI inputs)
Updated Date: