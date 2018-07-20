Highlights, Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 4th ODI at Bulawayo, Full cricket score: Fakhar Zaman's 210 helps visitors take 4-0 lead
Catch all the LIVE score and updates from the 4th ODI between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on our LIVE blog here.
FirstCricket Staff,
July 20, 2018
- Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 244 runs
- Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets
- India in England, 3 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs IND England beat India by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 BANW Vs IREW Bangladesh Women beat Ireland Women by 25 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 THAW Vs UGAW Thailand Women beat Uganda Women by 34 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 PNGW Vs SCO Scotland Women beat Papua New Guinea Women by 10 wickets
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Sep 29th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 1st, 2018, 08:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 5th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW vs INDW - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs PAKW - Nov 10th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW vs BANW - Nov 10th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW vs SLW - Nov 11th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 INDW vs PAKW - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs IREW - Nov 12th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW vs BANW - Nov 13th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3182
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3617
|103
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 244 runs
Toggle between tabs from LIVE scorecard and ball-by-ball updates
Report, 3rd ODI: Pakistan thrashed Zimbabwe by nine wickets after bowling out the home team for just 67 runs in the third one-day international on Wednesday to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.
Seamer Faheem Ashraf picked up a career-best 5-22 and left-arm fast bowler Junaid Khan returned to the one-day team with 2-7 as Zimbabwe was bowled out in 25.1 overs.
Captain Hamilton Masakadza won his third successive toss, but Zimbabwe's batsmen continued to struggle against Pakistan seamers.
Opener Fakhar Zaman, dropped on 2 at first slip, made an unbeaten 43 off 24 balls and took Pakistan to 69-1 in just 9.5 overs.
Sarfraz Ahmed (L) and Hamilton Masakadza, captain of Pakistan and Zimbabwe respectively. AFP
Blessing Mazurabani had Imam-ul-Haq caught behind off the very first ball with a superb bouncer before Zaman smashed the tall fast bowler for four boundaries in one over.
"A great performance," Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed said.
"Ashraf and Junaid bowl well ... Ashraf getting better day by day, he is an allrounder and we need him. We will try to give opportunities to the other players in the next two games."
Leg-spinner Yasir Shah, playing his first ODI in almost two years after recovering from hip surgery, bowled seven steady overs for just 10 runs and had No. 8 batsman Tendai Chisoro bowled round his legs.
Debutant opener Prince Masvaure, one of the four changes Zimbabwe made after losing the first two games by 201 runs and nine wickets respectively, was caught behind off fast bowler Usman Khan's second delivery.
Junaid had the Zimbabwe captain caught at mid-off before Tarisai Musakanda was dismissed for zero while going for a needless pull shot off the left-armer.
Ashraf then hurried the middle-order collapse by claiming four wickets in four overs and wrapped up the innings by clean bowling last man Richard Ngarava.
"It was a bit of a disaster," Masakadza said.
"We just tell the guys to stay positive and try to rectify the wrongs done today. It's not easy to come back, though ... hopefully, we come out firing next game."
Mazurabani provided Zimbabwe something to smile about when he had Imam dismissed off the very first ball and could have removed Zaman but Masakadza dropped a sharp left-handed catch at first slip.
Zaman then wrapped up the series by smashing four boundaries off Mazurabani's one over and then hit a winning four from Ngarava.
With inputs from AP
Updated Date:
Jul 20, 2018
Also See
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan: Faheem Ashraf shines as Sarfraz and Co win 3rd ODI by 9 wickets to clinch series
Zimbabwe vs Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, bowlers shine as Sarfraz Ahmed and Co beat hosts by 9 wickets in second ODI
Highlights, Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI at Bulawayo, Full Cricket Score: Visitors win by 9 wickets