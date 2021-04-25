Highlights, Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I at Harare, Full Cricket Score: Visitors win by 24 runs, clinch series 2-1

Toggle between the tabs to switch between ball-by-ball commentary and live scorecard

Toss report: Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat against Zimbabwe on Sunday in the third and final Twenty20 international at Harare Sports Club with the series level at 1-1.

Captain Babar Azam's decision was influenced by the fact that the team batting first successfully defended their total in the previous two matches.

Azam and rival captain Brendan Taylor agreed that the pitch was bowler friendly and it would be a challenge to surpass 140 runs.

Pakistan made three changes to the team that suffered a shock 19-run loss two days ago with Sharjeel Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Hasan Ali replacing Asif Ali, Danish Aziz and Arshad Iqbal.

Zimbabwe dropped Tinashe Kumanhukamwe even though he top scored with 34 in the second international. Sean Williams took his place.

Zimbabwe XI: Tarisai Musakanda, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams(c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva(w), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Pakistan XI: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Sharjeel Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

With inputs from AFP