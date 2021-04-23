Highlights, Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I at Harare, Full cricket score: Hosts stun Babar Azam and Co to level series

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss report: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl in the second Twenty20 international against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club Friday.

The tourists made two changes from the team that won the first match by 11 runs at the same venue Wednesday with Asif Ali replacing Haider Ali and debutant Arshad Iqbal coming in for Mohammad Nawaz.

Zimbabwe also made changes as they sought a victory that would level the three-match series with Brendan Taylor and Tarisai Musakanda elevated in place of Sean Williams and Craig Ervine.

Opening batsman Taylor, who missed the first match due to a stomach bug, took over the captaincy from Williams.

Teams

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brendan Taylor (capt), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Tarisai Musakanda, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (wk), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf

Umpires: Iknow Chabi, Langton Rusere (both ZIM)

TV umpire: Forster Mutizwa (ZIM)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

