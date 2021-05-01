Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan At Harare Sports Club, Harare, 29 April, 2021

29 April, 2021
Starts 13:00 (IST)
Match Ended
Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe

176/10 (59.1 ov)

134/10 (46.2 ov)

1st Test
Pakistan

Pakistan

426/10 (133.0 ov)

Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs

Zimbabwe Pakistan
176/10 (59.1 ov) - R/R 2.97 426/10 (133.0 ov) - R/R 3.2
134/10 (46.2 ov) - R/R 2.89

Match Ended

Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 116 runs

Regis Chakabva (W) - 1

Richard Ngarava - 5

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Regis Chakabva (W) not out 14 46 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Hasan Ali 12.2 2 36 5
Current Partnership Last Wicket 134/9 (46.2)

6 (6) R/R: 1.56

Richard Ngarava 5(12) S.R (41.66)

b Hasan Ali

Highlights, Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 3 in Harare, Full Cricket Score: Visitors win by an innings and 116 runs

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • May 1st, 2021
  • 19:50:55 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 2 report: Pakistan was in complete control of the first Test against Zimbabwe on day two despite a first golden duck in five-day cricket by captain and batting star Babar Azam on Friday.

Pakistan reached stumps on 374-6 at Harare Sports Club for a lead of 198 with four wickets in hand. Zimbabwe was bowled out for 176 on day one.

Pakistan openers Imran Butt (91) and Abid Ali (60) made half-centuries and Fawad Alam was 108 not out — his third century in four tests — to further grind down Zimbabwe and make up for Babar's rare failure.

Fawad Alam in action on Day 2 of first Test between Zimbabwe and Pakistan. Image: Twitter/@TheRealPCBMedia

Fawad Alam in action on Day 2 of first Test between Zimbabwe and Pakistan. Image: Twitter/@TheRealPCBMedia

Butt and Abid Ali shared a 115-run opening stand, although their partnership didn't go very far on the second day. Continuing on 103-0 from the first day, Butt and Abid Ali put on just 12 runs in 14.2 desperately slow overs before Abid Ali edged to slip.

Pakistan reached 176-1 but Azhar Ali, Babar and Butt then all fell in fairly quick succession to make it 226-4.

There was a chance the tourists might squander their advantage, but Fawad made sure that didn't happen, hitting 16 fours and staying unbeaten at the close.

He put on 107 with Mohammad Rizwan (45), and had an unbroken 40-run stand with Hasan Ali (21 not out) at stumps.

Donald Tiripano took 3-89 for Zimbabwe, including the wicket of Babar first ball. Babar drove it straight to Roy Kaia at short mid-on to briefly lift Zimbabwe and register his first golden duck in his 58th test innings.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: May 01, 2021 19:50:55 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan: Waqar Younis takes break for wife's surgery as speculations about his future with visitors rise
First Cricket News

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan: Waqar Younis takes break for wife's surgery as speculations about his future with visitors rise

Waqar is flying from Harare, Zimbabwe to Sydney before the start of the T20 and Test series and is scheduled to return to Pakistan during the Pakistan Super League matches in June.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan shines as visitors win third T20I by 24 runs and clinch series 2-1
First Cricket News

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan shines as visitors win third T20I by 24 runs and clinch series 2-1

The batting of Rizwan and Azam (52) and the bowling of recalled Hasan Ali (4-18) ensured Pakistan would not suffer the humiliation of losing twice to minnows Zimbabwe within three days.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan: Luke Jongwe shines with four wickets as hosts stun Babar Azam and Co to level T20I series
First Cricket News

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan: Luke Jongwe shines with four wickets as hosts stun Babar Azam and Co to level T20I series

The result levelled the series at 1-1 and it will be decided at the same venue on Sunday as Pakistan seek a second successive T20 series win having beaten South Africa 3-1 before travelling to Zimbabwe.