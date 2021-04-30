Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan At Harare Sports Club, Harare, 29 April, 2021

29 April, 2021
Starts 13:00 (IST)
Stumps
Zimbabwe

176/10 (59.1 ov)

1st Test
Pakistan

374/6 (120.0 ov)

176/10 (59.1 ov) - R/R 2.97 374/6 (120.0 ov) - R/R 3.12

Stumps

Pakistan lead by 198 runs

Hasan Ali - 21

Fawad Alam - 18

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Fawad Alam Batting 108 155 16 0
Hasan Ali Batting 21 18 1 2
Bowling 0 M R W
Tendai Chisoro 34 7 89 1
Milton Shumba 9 3 29 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 334/6 (114)

40 (40) R/R: 6.66

Hasan Ali 21(18)
Fawad Alam 18(18)

Faheem Ashraf 0(2) S.R (0)

c Tendai Chisoro b Donald Tiripano

Highlights, Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 1st Test, Day 2 at Harare, Full Cricket Score: Visitors lead by 198 runs

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 30th, 2021
  • 20:17:04 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 1 report: Pakistan bowled out Zimbabwe for 176 and magnified the advantage by reaching 103 without loss in reply after the first day of the first Test on Thursday.

Hasan Ali and Afridi bowled with discipline, while the host side didn’t apply itself well enough on a good batting pitch and was guilty of soft dismissals. Twitter @ICC

Seamers Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi took four wickets each, then opener Abid Ali was 56 not out and partner Imran Butt 43 not out.

Hasan Ali and Afridi bowled with discipline, while the host side didn’t apply itself well enough on a good batting pitch and was guilty of soft dismissals.

Hasan Ali, who varied his deliveries admirably, set the tone for Pakistan before lunch by making Zimbabwe opener Kevin Kasuza play onto his stumps on 14, and stand-in skipper Brendan Taylor edge to the slips on five while chasing a wide delivery. Reduced to 30-4, Zimbabwe limped to lunch on 59-4.

After lunch, debutant Roy Kaia fell for 48 when Hasan Ali trapped him with a yorker after bombarding the newcomer with short-pitched balls. The other Zimbabwe batsman making his debut, Milton Shumba, was run out for 27. The newcomers combined for a team-best 59-run stand.

Regis Chakabva was Hasan Ali's fourth wicket when he edged a full delivery on 19 to third slip.

The much quicker Afridi removed the other opener, Prince Masvaure, to a catch in the slips, and wiped out the tail clean-bowling the last three — Tendai Chisoro (9), Blessing Muzarabani (14), and Richard Ngarava (1) just before tea.

Afridi had 4-43 and Hasan Ali 4-53.

Zimbabwe, already missing three experienced players for the two-Test series, had its woes compounded further when captain Sean Williams failed to recover from a soft-tissue injury on the eve of the Test.

The team also gave a debut to left-arm seam bowler Ngarava who, like his fellow bowlers, couldn't put a dent in Butt and Abid Ali.

Pakistan handed a debut to bowling allrounder Sajid Khan at Harare Sports Club.

With inputs from The Associated Press 

Updated Date: April 30, 2021 20:17:04 IST

