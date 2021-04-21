Highlights, Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 1st T20I at Harare, Full Cricket Score: Visitors win by 11 runs

|Pakistan
|Zimbabwe
|149/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.45
|138/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.9
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Luke Jongwe
|not out
|30
|23
|3
|1
|Wellington Masakadza
|not out
|2
|4
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Mohammad Hasnain
|4
|0
|27
|2
|Haris Rauf
|4
|0
|29
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 122/7 (18)
|
16 (16) R/R: 8
Wellington Masakadza 2(4)
Luke Jongwe 13(8)
|
Ryan Burl 14(13) S.R (107.69)
b Haris Rauf
Toss news: Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams won the toss and the home team has opted to field first against Pakistan in the first T20I being played Harare Sports Club.
Pakistan have handed a debut to all-rounder Danish Aziz, who is a left-handed bastman and left-arm orthodox spin bowler, as they aim to finalise their squad for the T20 World Cup.
The visitors are coming into the contest after handing a 3-1 defeat to South Africa in a four-match T20I series. Pakistan also won the ODI series 2-1 on the tour of South Africa. On the other hand, Zimbabwe suffered a clean sweep in their last T20I series by Afghanistan in the UAE.
The other two matches of the series will be played on 23 and 25 April respectively.
Teams:
Zimbabwe playing XI: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams(c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva(w), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava
Pakistan playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf
