Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE (t20)

Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan At Harare Sports Club, Harare, 21 April, 2021

21 April, 2021
Starts 14:30 (IST)
Match Ended
Pakistan

Pakistan

149/7 (20.0 ov)

1st T20I
Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe

138/7 (20.0 ov)

Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 11 runs

Pakistan Zimbabwe
149/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 7.45 138/7 (20.0 ov) - R/R 6.9

Wellington Masakadza - 2

Luke Jongwe - 13

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Luke Jongwe not out 30 23 3 1
Wellington Masakadza not out 2 4 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mohammad Hasnain 4 0 27 2
Haris Rauf 4 0 29 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 122/7 (18)

16 (16) R/R: 8

Luke Jongwe 13(8)

Ryan Burl 14(13) S.R (107.69)

b Haris Rauf

Highlights, Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 1st T20I at Harare, Full Cricket Score: Visitors win by 11 runs

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 21st, 2021
  • 18:39:28 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss news: Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams won the toss and the home team has opted to field first against Pakistan in the first T20I being played Harare Sports Club.

Pakistan have handed a debut to all-rounder Danish Aziz, who is a left-handed bastman and left-arm orthodox spin bowler, as they aim to finalise their squad for the T20 World Cup.

Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. Image: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

The visitors are coming into the contest after handing a 3-1 defeat to South Africa in a four-match T20I series. Pakistan also won the ODI series 2-1 on the tour of South Africa. On the other hand, Zimbabwe suffered a clean sweep in their last T20I series by Afghanistan in the UAE.

The other two matches of the series will be played on 23 and 25 April respectively.

Teams:

Zimbabwe playing XI: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams(c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva(w), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Pakistan playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf

