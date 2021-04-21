Highlights, Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 1st T20I at Harare, Full Cricket Score: Visitors win by 11 runs

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss news: Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams won the toss and the home team has opted to field first against Pakistan in the first T20I being played Harare Sports Club.

Pakistan have handed a debut to all-rounder Danish Aziz, who is a left-handed bastman and left-arm orthodox spin bowler, as they aim to finalise their squad for the T20 World Cup.

The visitors are coming into the contest after handing a 3-1 defeat to South Africa in a four-match T20I series. Pakistan also won the ODI series 2-1 on the tour of South Africa. On the other hand, Zimbabwe suffered a clean sweep in their last T20I series by Afghanistan in the UAE.

The other two matches of the series will be played on 23 and 25 April respectively.

Teams:

Zimbabwe playing XI: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams(c), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva(w), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Pakistan playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf