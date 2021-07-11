Highlights, Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, one-off Test, Day 5 at Harare, Full Cricket Score: Visitors win by 220 runs

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 220 runs
|Bangladesh
|Zimbabwe
|468/10 (126.0 ov) - R/R 3.71
|276/10 (111.5 ov) - R/R 2.47
|284/1 (67.4 ov) - R/R 4.2
|256/10 (94.4 ov) - R/R 2.7
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Blessing Muzarabani
|not out
|30
|51
|4
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Mehidy Hasan
|30.4
|10
|66
|4
|Taskin Ahmed
|24
|4
|82
|4
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 256/10 (94.4)
|
17 (17) R/R: 3.09
Richard Ngarava 10(27)
Blessing Muzarabani 7(6)
|
Richard Ngarava 10(27) S.R (37.03)
b Mehidy Hasan
Report, Day 4: Bangladesh set Zimbabwe a target of 477 to win their one-off Test in Harare and already had three wickets in the push for victory as the home team finished day four on 140-3 in their second innings and still 337 runs short.
Bangladesh forced home their first-innings advantage on Saturday by romping to 284/1 declared in their second innings, with centuries by opener Shadman Islam and No. 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto.
Islam made 115 and Shanto 117 and their unbeaten 196-run stand almost certainly put the game beyond Zimbabwe.
Spinners Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed two of the three Zimbabwe wickets in the second innings after the spinners shared nine wickets in the first innings.
Mehidy had the most important breakthrough of the day when he dismissed Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor caught and bowled for 92.
With AP inputs
In addition to this, one demerit point each has been added to the disciplinary records of the players, both of whom did not have any previous offence in a 24-month period.
In reply to Bangladesh, Zimbabwe were 114/1 in their first innings at the close of play on the second day with opening batsman Milton Shumba making 41 and captain Brendan Taylor unbeaten on 37.
