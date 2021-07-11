Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE (test)

Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh At Harare Sports Club, Harare, 07 July, 2021

07 July, 2021
Starts 13:00 (IST)
Match Ended
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

468/10 (126.0 ov)

284/1 (67.4 ov)

One-off Test
Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe

276/10 (111.5 ov)

256/10 (94.4 ov)

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 220 runs

Bangladesh Zimbabwe
468/10 (126.0 ov) - R/R 3.71 276/10 (111.5 ov) - R/R 2.47
284/1 (67.4 ov) - R/R 4.2 256/10 (94.4 ov) - R/R 2.7

Match Ended

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 220 runs

Richard Ngarava - 10

Blessing Muzarabani - 7

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Blessing Muzarabani not out 30 51 4 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Mehidy Hasan 30.4 10 66 4
Taskin Ahmed 24 4 82 4
Current Partnership Last Wicket 256/10 (94.4)

17 (17) R/R: 3.09

Richard Ngarava 10(27) S.R (37.03)

b Mehidy Hasan

Highlights, Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, one-off Test, Day 5 at Harare, Full Cricket Score: Visitors win by 220 runs

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • July 11th, 2021
  • 20:30:36 IST

Report, Day 4: Bangladesh set Zimbabwe a target of 477 to win their one-off Test in Harare and already had three wickets in the push for victory as the home team finished day four on 140-3 in their second innings and still 337 runs short.

Bangladesh forced home their first-innings advantage on Saturday by romping to 284/1 declared in their second innings, with centuries by opener Shadman Islam and No. 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Bangladesh need 7 wickets to win the one-ff Test. AP

Islam made 115 and Shanto 117 and their unbeaten 196-run stand almost certainly put the game beyond Zimbabwe.

Spinners Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed two of the three Zimbabwe wickets in the second innings after the spinners shared nine wickets in the first innings.

Mehidy had the most important breakthrough of the day when he dismissed Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor caught and bowled for 92.

With AP inputs

Updated Date: July 11, 2021 20:30:36 IST

