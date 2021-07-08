Highlights, Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, one-off Test Day 2 at Harare, Full Cricket Score: Hosts 114/1 at stumps, trail by 354 runs

|Bangladesh
|Zimbabwe
|468/10 (126.0 ov) - R/R 3.71
|114/1 (41.0 ov) - R/R 2.78
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Takudzwanashe Kaitano
|Batting
|33
|117
|4
|0
|Brendan Taylor (C)
|Batting
|37
|46
|6
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Taskin Ahmed
|10
|6
|16
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 61/1 (27.2)
|
53 (53) R/R: 3.87
Takudzwanashe Kaitano 15(36)
Brendan Taylor (C) 37(46)
|
Milton Shumba 41(83) S.R (49.39)
lbw b Shakib Al Hasan
Day 1 report: Wicketkeeper batsman Liton Das (95) forged a 138-run stand with Mahmudullah for the seventh wicket, but missed out on a century as Bangladesh powered themselves to 294/8 on day one of the one-off Test against hosts Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. Although Das could not achieve the milestone, he still bettered his previous best of 94, against Sri Lanka in 2018, before being seen off by Donald Tiripano.
Opting to bat first after winning the toss, the visitors were eight for the loss of two wickets, but skipper Mominul Haque helped them recover, with a 92-ball knock of 70. He scripted a crucial 60-run partnership with Shadman Islam for the third wicket.
However, an hour after lunch before the players took drinks break midway through the second session, Mominul was caught by Dion Myers at gully off Victor Nyauchi’s bowling to leave the visitors in trouble at 132/6.
It was after this dismissal that Mahmudullah and Liton Das changed gears with a formidable partnership that changed the complexion of the innings.
Blessing Muzarabani was the most productive bowler in terms of wickets (Three), while Donald Tiripano and Victor Nyauchi ended the day with two wickets each.
