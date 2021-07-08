Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh At Harare Sports Club, Harare, 07 July, 2021

07 July, 2021
Starts 13:00 (IST)
Stumps
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

468/10 (126.0 ov)

One-off Test
Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe

114/1 (41.0 ov)

Bangladesh Zimbabwe
468/10 (126.0 ov) - R/R 3.71 114/1 (41.0 ov) - R/R 2.78

Stumps

Zimbabwe trail by 354 runs

Takudzwanashe Kaitano - 15

Brendan Taylor (C) - 37

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Takudzwanashe Kaitano Batting 33 117 4 0
Brendan Taylor (C) Batting 37 46 6 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Taskin Ahmed 10 6 16 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 61/1 (27.2)

53 (53) R/R: 3.87

Milton Shumba 41(83) S.R (49.39)

lbw b Shakib Al Hasan

Highlights, Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, one-off Test Day 2 at Harare, Full Cricket Score: Hosts 114/1 at stumps, trail by 354 runs

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • July 8th, 2021
  • 22:09:48 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary 

Day 1 report: Wicketkeeper batsman Liton Das (95) forged a 138-run stand with Mahmudullah for the seventh wicket, but missed out on a century as Bangladesh powered themselves to 294/8 on day one of the one-off Test against hosts Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. Although Das could not achieve the milestone, he still bettered his previous best of 94, against Sri Lanka in 2018, before being seen off by Donald Tiripano.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, the visitors were eight for the loss of two wickets, but skipper Mominul Haque helped them recover, with a 92-ball knock of 70. He scripted a crucial 60-run partnership with Shadman Islam for the third wicket.

However, an hour after lunch before the players took drinks break midway through the second session, Mominul was caught by Dion Myers at gully off Victor Nyauchi’s bowling to leave the visitors in trouble at 132/6.

It was after this dismissal that Mahmudullah and Liton Das changed gears with a formidable partnership that changed the complexion of the innings.

Blessing Muzarabani was the most productive bowler in terms of wickets (Three), while Donald Tiripano and Victor Nyauchi ended the day with two wickets each.

Updated Date: July 08, 2021 22:09:48 IST

Tags:

