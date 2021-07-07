Highlights, Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, one-off Test Day 1 at Harare, Full Cricket Score: Visitors 294/8 at stumps

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Test match toss and preview: Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat in a one-off Test against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.

The tourists suffered a pre-match blow when batsman Tamim Iqbal failed a late fitness test on an injured knee.

Mominul Haque, who hopes to improve a record of just one win in eight Tests as captain, hailed the qualities of Iqbal in an eve-of-match news conference.

However, Haque will be happy to have Shakib al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad back for the first visit by the Tigers to Zimbabwe since 2013.

Zimbabwe included two new caps, opening batsman Takudzwwanashe Kaitano and Dion Myers, in a side lacking unavailable captain Sean Williams.

Teams

Zimbabwe: Takudzwwanashe Kaitano, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor (captain), Dion Myers, Timycen Maruma, Roy Kaia, Regis Chakabva (wicketkeeper), Donald Tiripano, Victor Nyauchi, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Coach: Lalchand Rajput (IND)

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Mominul Haque (captain), Najmul Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Liton Das (wicketkeeper), Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

Coach: Russell Domingo (RSA)

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Langton Rusere (ZIM)

TV umpire: Iknow Chabi (ZIM)

Reserve umpire: Forster Mutizwa (ZIM)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

With inputs from AFP