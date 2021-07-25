Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE (t20)

Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh At Harare Sports Club, Harare, 25 July, 2021

25 July, 2021
Starts 16:00 (IST)
Match Ended
Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe

193/5 (20.0 ov)

3rd T20I
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

194/5 (19.2 ov)

Zimbabwe Bangladesh
193/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.65 194/5 (19.2 ov) - R/R 10.03

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets

Nurul Hasan (W) - 1

Shamim Hossain - 5

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Shamim Hossain not out 31 15 6 0
Nurul Hasan (W) not out 1 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Blessing Muzarabani 4 0 27 2
Wellington Masakadza 3.2 0 37 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 187/5 (18.4)

7 (7) R/R: 10.5

Mahmudullah (C) 34(28) S.R (121.42)

c Regis Chakabva b Blessing Muzarabani

Highlights, Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I at Harare, Full Cricket Score: Bangladesh won by 5 wickets

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • July 25th, 2021
  • 22:44:47 IST

2nd T20I report: Bangladesh's bid to sweep Zimbabwe across all three formats ended on Friday when the host won the second Twenty20 by 23 runs.

Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bat, finishing on 166-6. It leveled the three-match series at 1-1 after dismissing Bangladesh for 143 in 19.5 overs at Harare Sports Club.

The decider is on Sunday at the same venue.

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 220 runs in the one-off test then whitewashed the one-day international series 3-0. Zimbabwe finally beat Bangladesh in their sixth match.

Zimbabwe opener Wessley Madhevere hit 73, his measured 57-ball innings turning menacing with five fours and three sixes.

No. 6 Ryan Burl contributed 34 not out off 19.

Shoriful Islam took 3-33 from four overs with his left-arm seam bowling.

Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani (2-21) struck early to remove Bangladesh openers Mohammad Naim (5) and Soumya Sarkar (8).

Wickets fell regularly, with Afif Hossain (24) and Shamim Hossain (29) offering some resistance.

Left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza took a career-best 3-20 for Zimbabwe while seamer Luke Jongwe also grabbed three wickets.

Updated Date: July 25, 2021 22:44:47 IST

