Highlights, Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI at Harare, Full cricket score: Visitors complete series sweep

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
|Zimbabwe
|Bangladesh
|298/10 (49.3 ov) - R/R 6.02
|302/5 (48.0 ov) - R/R 6.29
|Batsman
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Nurul Hasan (W)
|not out
|45
|39
|6
|0
|Afif Hossain
|not out
|26
|17
|3
|1
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Blessing Muzarabani
|8
|0
|43
|0
|Luke Jongwe
|7
|0
|44
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 268/5 (43.2)
|
34 (34) R/R: 7.28
Nurul Hasan (W) 6(11)
Afif Hossain 26(17)
|
Mohammad Mithun 30(57) S.R (52.63)
c Tendai Chatara b Wesley Madhevere
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Toss news: Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and chose to bowl in a dead rubber third one-day international against Zimbabwe at an overcast Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.
The tourists cantered to a 155-run victory in the first match last Friday and triumphed by three wickets in a much closer affair two days later to take a winning 2-0 lead.
Both teams made two changes from the second match with Nurul Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman coming into the Bangladesh team for rested Shoriful Islam and injured Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
Ryan Burl and Donald Tiripano were promoted to a Zimbabwe side skippered by Brendan Taylor with Richard Ngarava and Tinashe Kamunhukamwe dropping out.
The three matches are part of the World Cup Super League, a feeder tournament that determines which seven teams, along with hosts India, earn direct qualification to the 2023 World Cup.
Teams
Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (capt), Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Shakib al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
Umpires: Iknow Chabi (ZIM), Marais Erasmus (RSA)
TV umpire: Langton Rusere (ZIM)
Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)
With inputs from AFP
