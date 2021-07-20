Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE (odi)

Zimbabwe Vs Bangladesh At Harare Sports Club, Harare, 20 July, 2021

20 July, 2021
Starts 13:00 (IST)
Match Ended
Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe

298/10 (49.3 ov)

3rd ODI
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

302/5 (48.0 ov)

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets

Zimbabwe Bangladesh
298/10 (49.3 ov) - R/R 6.02 302/5 (48.0 ov) - R/R 6.29

Match Ended

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets

Nurul Hasan (W) - 6

Afif Hossain - 26

This Over
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Nurul Hasan (W) not out 45 39 6 0
Afif Hossain not out 26 17 3 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Blessing Muzarabani 8 0 43 0
Luke Jongwe 7 0 44 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 268/5 (43.2)

34 (34) R/R: 7.28

Afif Hossain 26(17)

Mohammad Mithun 30(57) S.R (52.63)

c Tendai Chatara b Wesley Madhevere

Highlights, Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI at Harare, Full cricket score: Visitors complete series sweep

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • July 20th, 2021
  • 22:23:44 IST

Toss news: Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and chose to bowl in a dead rubber third one-day international against Zimbabwe at an overcast Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

The tourists cantered to a 155-run victory in the first match last Friday and triumphed by three wickets in a much closer affair two days later to take a winning 2-0 lead.

Both teams made two changes from the second match with Nurul Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman coming into the Bangladesh team for rested Shoriful Islam and injured Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Ryan Burl and Donald Tiripano were promoted to a Zimbabwe side skippered by Brendan Taylor with Richard Ngarava and Tinashe Kamunhukamwe dropping out.

Brendan Taylor and Tamim Iqbal at toss. Image: Twitter/@ZimCricketv

The three matches are part of the World Cup Super League, a feeder tournament that determines which seven teams, along with hosts India, earn direct qualification to the 2023 World Cup.

Teams

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (capt), Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Shakib al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Umpires: Iknow Chabi (ZIM), Marais Erasmus (RSA)

TV umpire: Langton Rusere (ZIM)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

With inputs from AFP

 

