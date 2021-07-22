Highlights, Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I at Harare, Full Cricket Score: Visitors win by eight wickets

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
1st T20I toss update: Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bat against Bangladesh at Harare Sports Club on Thursday in the first match of a three Twenty20 internationals series.
The hosts hope to end the dominance of the tourists, who won a one-off Test and all three one-day internationals in the southern Africa nation this month.
Middle-order batsman Sikander Raza captains Zimbabwe as Brendan Taylor is being rested ahead of tours to Ireland and Scotland.
Mahmudullah Riyad leads Bangladesh, who are playing their 100th T20 match having won 32, drawn two and lost 65.
Teams
Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tarisai Musakanda, Dion Myers, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza (capt), Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
With inputs from AFP
