Toss update: Gujarat Giants won the toss and have opted to bat against UP Warriorz.

Playing XI

GG: Sneh Rana(Captain), Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma, Kim Garth, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumari

UPW: Alyssa Healy(Captain), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Parshavi Chopra, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Preview: The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is approaching it’s final phase of league matches, with just four matches to be played before the knockout stage. Monday and Tuesday will witness consecutive double-headers that will round off the league stage.

On Monday, Gujarat Giants (GG), who are bottom of the five-team standings, take on UP Warriorz (UPW) in the 17th match of the tournament at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.

Read: WPL 2023 playoff scenarios

A win for the Warriorz over the Giants, led by Australia’s Alyssa Healy, will all but secure their passage to the knockout stage. However, Warriorz cannot afford to lose both their games. Should the Warrioz lose both their games and RCB win their last match, then the Net Run Rate will come into play and decide the fate of either team. UP Warriorz are currently third with six points, while RCB are fifth with four points.

Skipper Healy has scored two half-centuries in the WPL so far, and will be looking to play a major part for her team on Monday, when it matters the most. Meanwhile, Sophie Ecclestone has been the Warriorz’ top bowler this season, with 12 scalps so far.

For the Giants, who are on four points, to go through, they will need to beat the Warriorz on Monday, and hope the Lucknow-based outfit lose against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. Apart from these results, the Giants will also need to hope Mumbai Indians beat RCB earlier on Tuesday to potentially eliminate the Bengaluru-based franchise.

Regardless of who comes out on top, the GG vs UPW game on Monday promises to be a cracker of a contest with a lot at stake.

