Highlights, WPL 2023, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: DC hand RCB their fifth loss

Jess Jonassen remained unbeaten on 29 as Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets.
Toss update: Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Playing XI:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose
Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris
Preview: The Royal Challengers Bangalore will be looking to get their first win of the ongoing Women’s Premier League when they take on Delhi Capitals in Match 11 on Monday. RCB, under Smriti Mandhana, have endured a forgettable start to the WPL, with four defeats in as many matches, and lie bottom of the five-team standings. DC, meanwhile, are placed second with three wins out of four matches.
Mandhana would be looking to get among some runs. She has registered scores of 35, 23, 18 and four and would be hoping for a match-defining innings.
Meanwhile, Capitals skipper Meg Lanning will be coming into this match with full confidence. The Australian cricketer is currently leading the batting charts for this season, with 206 runs from four matches.
In their last match against UP Warriorz, RCB were bundled out for 138, and their bowlers failed to collect even a single wicket, letting the Warriorz chase down comfortably. RCB would hope for an all-round, collective performance.
Jess Jonassen, who hammered an unbeaten 42 off 20 balls, returned to take three wickets that shut the door on UP Warriorz, who ended at 169 for five in 20 overs.