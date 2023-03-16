Toss update: Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to field first against Gujarat Giants.

GG: Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Tanuja Kanwar, Mansi Joshi, Ashwani Kumari

DC: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav.

Preview: Delhi Capitals will hope to make the playoffs of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) when they take on Gujarat Giants in a league match at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday.

DC have won four out of their first five games, and a win over GG will take them to the knockout stage.

The Giants, meanwhile, now lie bottom of the table, following RCB’s win over UP Warriorz on Wednesday.